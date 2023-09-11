Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Công nghệ

Suy đoán bắt đầu khi người hâm mộ chờ đợi Nintendo Direct tháng XNUMX

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
Suy đoán bắt đầu khi người hâm mộ chờ đợi Nintendo Direct tháng XNUMX

Nintendo fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of a September Nintendo Direct showcase, a tradition that has been followed by the company in previous years. While Nintendo has not officially announced the event, the past few years have shown a consistent pattern of a September Direct presentation. With leaks and rumors circulating about demos of the rumored Switch 2 being shown to developers at Gamescom 2023, speculation is growing stronger.

The mid-month period leading up to the Tokyo Game Show, which starts on September 21st, has historically been a prime time for Nintendo to hold a showcase. Considering the packed schedule of game releases for the rest of 2023, including titles like Super Mario RPG, WarioWare: Move It!, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC, and Detective Pikachu Returns, some fans may wonder if it’s the right time for Nintendo to reveal even more games.

However, looking at previous years, Nintendo Directs in September have often included announcements of upcoming titles. The rumor mill is already buzzing with potential games that could be featured in the event, and there is always the possibility of third-party developers showcasing their non-Nintendo titles for the Switch.

While 2023 is already filled with exciting releases, fans are also looking ahead to 2024, where Princess Peach’s new game and a rumored Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon remaster could be revealed. There’s also anticipation for the release of Splatoon 3 Side Order DLC.

Whether or not a September Nintendo Direct will take place this year is yet to be seen, but fans remain hopeful. A poll conducted among fans shows that the majority believe there will be a Direct, with 66% expecting a showcase filled with first-party titles. 18% think it may be too soon after the recent Wonder Direct, while 7% believe Nintendo will break the trend this year.

Overall, Nintendo fans eagerly await any announcement regarding a September Direct, eagerly anticipating what games and surprises lie in store.

Nguồn:
Nintendo Life – “Will we get a September Nintendo Direct this year?”
Nintendo Life – “Nintendo reportedly showing off Switch 2 demos to developers at Gamescom 2023”

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

Công nghệ

WhatsApp từ chối báo cáo về việc giới thiệu quảng cáo, ra mắt tính năng kênh WhatsApp

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Công nghệ

Chủ sở hữu ô tô Volvo và Polestar truyền phát nội dung khi đỗ hoặc sạc

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Công nghệ

Bose trình làng dòng tai nghe QuietComfort Ultra mới

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Công nghệ

WhatsApp từ chối báo cáo về việc giới thiệu quảng cáo, ra mắt tính năng kênh WhatsApp

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Chủ sở hữu ô tô Volvo và Polestar truyền phát nội dung khi đỗ hoặc sạc

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Bose trình làng dòng tai nghe QuietComfort Ultra mới

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
TIN TỨC

Bản cập nhật Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 giới thiệu các đặc quyền cây kỹ năng mới Lấy cảm hứng từ Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments