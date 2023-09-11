Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Công nghệ

Bằng sáng chế của Nintendo đề xuất cách khắc phục tiềm năng cho vấn đề trôi dạt Joy-Con

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
A recent patent filing by Nintendo seems to indicate that the company is exploring ways to address the ongoing problem of Joy-Con drift. Joy-Con drift, a frustrating issue in which the Nintendo Switch console registers phantom movement from the controllers, has been a persistent issue since the console’s launch in 2017. It has led to class-action lawsuits and prompted Nintendo to apologize for the inconvenience caused to its customers.

The patent filing, submitted on May 11 and published by the United States Patent Office on September 7, proposes a solution involving the use of a magnetorheological fluid. This fluid changes viscosity in response to magnetic fields and becomes resistant when the controller’s operation element is displaced. In other words, this technology could potentially prevent the drifting movement of the Joy-Con controllers.

While the patent does not explicitly mention Joy-Con drift, gaming writer and accessibility advocate Laura Kate Dale expressed hope that the proposed technology would address the issue. She also suggested the possibility of Nintendo introducing force feedback analogue sticks, similar to those found on the PlayStation 5, in a future console. Dale emphasized the importance of making these features accessible to disabled players by allowing them to be switched off at a system level.

The patent filing has also revived speculation about the rumored Nintendo Switch 2, which may be released in 2024. According to Dale, the upgraded console is expected to offer more power and improved framerates and resolution through DLSS-style upscaling. Dale also expressed the hope that the hypothetical Switch 2 would incorporate accessibility features that have become standard on other consoles, such as colorblindness filters and accessibility tags in the digital store.

While it remains to be seen whether these patent developments will result in a permanent fix for Joy-Con drift, Nintendo’s efforts to address the issue and improve accessibility in its future consoles and controllers are encouraging signs for gamers.

Nguồn:
– Văn phòng Bằng sáng chế Hoa Kỳ
– Laura Kate Dale – Twitter DM transcript

