Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Công nghệ

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Thông số kỹ thuật, tính năng, giá cả và tình trạng sẵn có

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 12, 2023
Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Thông số kỹ thuật, tính năng, giá cả và tình trạng sẵn có

Motorola has confirmed that the Motorola Edge 40 Neo will be a global smartphone, set to launch on September 14, 2023. The leaked pricing of the top-end variant reveals that it will be priced at €338.99 (approximately ₹30,000), which is lower than previously expected.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo will feature a large 6.55-inch Full HD+ P-OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will come with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 32MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging. It will also have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone will run on Android 13 with Motorola’s MyUX skin on top.

Motorola has confirmed that the Edge 40 Neo will be available in multiple markets around the world, including India. However, it is important to note that the leaked pricing is for the European Union (EU), and the price in India may be different. Motorola is expected to confirm the pricing of the smartphone at the launch event.

Nguồn:
– Alap Naik Desai, Gizbot (link not provided)
– Paras Guglani on Twitter (link not provided)
– Abhishek Yadav on Twitter (link not provided)

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

Công nghệ

Cám ơn vì sự quyên góp hào phóng của bạn!

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Công nghệ

Công ty khởi nghiệp thẻ tín dụng đầu tiên trên thiết bị di động OneCard sắp huy động được 100 triệu USD trong vòng Series E

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Công nghệ

Citigroup trở thành đơn vị giám sát kỹ thuật số đầu tiên của sàn giao dịch trái phiếu BondbloX

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Công nghệ

Cám ơn vì sự quyên góp hào phóng của bạn!

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Công ty khởi nghiệp thẻ tín dụng đầu tiên trên thiết bị di động OneCard sắp huy động được 100 triệu USD trong vòng Series E

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Citigroup trở thành đơn vị giám sát kỹ thuật số đầu tiên của sàn giao dịch trái phiếu BondbloX

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Giới thiệu Kênh WhatsApp: Kết nối người dùng và thực thể trên toàn thế giới

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments