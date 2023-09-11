Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Nintendo ngừng thêm nội dung mới vào trò chơi di động Mario Kart Tour

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
Nintendo and game publisher DeNA will cease creating new content for the popular mobile game Mario Kart Tour starting October 4th. This move suggests that Nintendo may be shifting its focus away from mobile games.

To celebrate the game’s anniversary, new content will be released as part of the Anniversary Tour starting September 20th. However, after the Battle Tour’s launch on October 4th, Nintendo will only release old content. The company stated, “No new courses, drivers, karts, or gliders will be added following the Battle Tour starting 04/10/2023.” Nintendo did not provide an explanation for this decision but expressed hopes that players would continue to enjoy the game.

Mario Kart Tour has been a significant success for Nintendo, becoming its second highest-earning mobile game after Fire Emblem Heroes. With 230 million downloads, it generated approximately $243 million in revenue. However, mobile games have accounted for a relatively small percentage of Nintendo’s overall earnings compared to competitors like Activision and Take-Two.

Despite Nintendo’s limited success in the mobile gaming market, other companies have continued to invest in this sector. Sony, for example, plans for around 50% of its games to be available on mobile and PC by 2025, with 20% of new PlayStation games being developed for smartphones. In pursuit of this goal, Sony launched the PlayStation Studios Mobile Division last year.

Nintendo’s decision to halt the addition of new content to Mario Kart Tour reflects the challenges the company has faced in the mobile gaming industry. However, it remains to be seen whether this move signifies a larger shift in Nintendo’s overall strategy.

Nguồn:
Biên niên trò chơi video

By Gabriel Botha

