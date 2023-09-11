iPhone 15 có phải là sự thay thế máy tính để bàn tiếp theo?

Apple is set to reveal the iPhone 15 at a special event tomorrow, and rumors suggest that it will come with a USB-C connector, replacing the Lightning connector that has been the standard since the iPhone 5. The new iPhone is also expected to feature a Thunderbolt port, offering expanded input and output options for data, display, power, and more.

With these hardware updates, the iPhone could potentially become a transformative device in the computing landscape. Competitors like Samsung have already explored how smartphones can double as desktop replacements, with Samsung’s DeX offering a competent desktop experience. Rumors suggest that Android may also introduce a native desktop mode soon.

While Apple has not fully demonstrated that iPadOS can replace a desktop computing environment, the potential is immense. An iPhone 15 with a USB-C port and Thunderbolt capabilities could function as a pocket-sized thin client, allowing users to connect to external displays and input devices wherever and whenever they need.

Currently, iPhones have limited capabilities when connected to an external display. Users can only mirror their device’s screen or output video at a resolution optimized for TV or monitor viewing, leaving the rest of the interface untouched.

However, an iPhone that can project a desktop-like experience when connected to a screen could potentially replace a laptop for many users. The iPhone’s powerful processors, which are also used in Macs, have the performance required for tasks such as emailing, web browsing, video playback, and even photo editing. iPadOS already offers similar functionality on the same hardware.

While Apple may risk cannibalizing its own Mac market, the company has historically embraced opportunities to lead paradigm shifts in device usage. Tomorrow’s iPhone announcement could mark the beginning of a new era for smartphones, but it remains uncertain whether a desktop mode will be introduced this year or in the future.

In conclusion, the iPhone 15’s potential USB-C connector and Thunderbolt port could position it as a true desktop replacement. Whether Apple chooses to seize this opportunity and redefine the concept of a smartphone remains to be seen.

