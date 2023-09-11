In a recent retrospective about the camera capabilities of the iPhone 14 Pro, the author reflects on the reasons why they haven’t used it to capture many important moments. While acknowledging that the iPhone 14 Pro is a good camera and can produce superb results, they have found themselves reaching for other devices instead. The author highlights several reasons for this.

One of the main factors is convenience. When taking product photos for articles, the author typically uses a normal camera. However, there are times when using a phone is more convenient, and the iPhone 14 Pro becomes the go-to device. The ease of editing photos in Portrait mode and the quick transfer of images to their Mac using AirDrop are cited as advantages.

The author provides examples of photos taken with the iPhone 14 Pro, including device photos for camera comparisons and shots of various products. While they are pleased with the results and consider them good enough for publication, they believe that other smartphones could potentially deliver better results, albeit with less intuitive editing tools and more complicated transfers.

One aspect that disappoints the author when using the iPhone 14 Pro camera for everyday life is its tendency to make photos too dark. The strong contrast levels and poor exposure management result in shadowy and dark images that lose detail and mood of the real-life environment. Editing can help to some extent, but the damage has already been done.

The author also considers the improvements in other smartphone cameras over the years. They mention the versatile 10x optical zoom of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the technical prowess of the Google Pixel 7 Pro as examples of competing devices with more exciting and useful camera features than the iPhone 14 Pro. The appeal of the iPhone’s unique features, such as Cinematic mode, is lost on the author.

In comparing recent photos taken with the Google Pixel Fold and the iPhone 14 Pro, the author finds that the photos from the Pixel are more appealing and shares them instead. This trend has also been observed in back-to-back camera tests, where other devices like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra have outperformed the iPhone 14 Pro.

The author concludes that the iPhone 14 Pro camera has lost its charm. While they used to rely on the iPhone 12 Pro as their go-to camera phone, they haven’t experienced the same level of enjoyment with the iPhone 13 Pro or the iPhone 14 Pro. The disappointment with the iPhone 14 Pro camera is not influenced by prior experiences but rather its own shortcomings.

Sources: Andy Boxall / Digital Trends