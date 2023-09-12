Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Công nghệ

Cách Ping Apple Watch của bạn bằng Trung tâm điều khiển của iPhone

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 12, 2023
Cách Ping Apple Watch của bạn bằng Trung tâm điều khiển của iPhone

One of the new features in iOS 17 allows you to ping your linked Apple Watch using your iPhone’s Control Center, without having to go through the Find My app. This handy feature is especially useful when you’re trying to locate your Apple Watch in hard-to-find places like under the couch or in a drawer.

To make use of this feature, you’ll need to manually add the “Ping My Watch” button to your Control Center. Here’s how:

1. Mở ứng dụng Cài đặt trên iPhone của bạn.

2. Go to the Control Center section.

3. Under “More Controls”, tap the green “+” icon for the Ping My Watch option.

Once you’ve added the Ping My Watch button to your Control Center, you can easily locate your Apple Watch by tapping on the icon. This will make your Apple Watch emit an audible tone, making it easier for you to find.

It’s important to note that the Ping My Watch feature only works when your iPhone and Apple Watch are in Bluetooth range or connected to the same Wi-Fi network. If your Apple Watch is lost or stolen, you’ll still need to use the Find My app to locate it.

You can use the Ping My Watch feature even if your Apple Watch is locked, charging, or on your wrist. This makes it a versatile tool for finding your watch in any situation.

In conclusion, the new Ping My Watch feature in iOS 17’s Control Center allows you to easily locate your Apple Watch using your iPhone. By adding the Ping My Watch button to your Control Center, you can make your Apple Watch emit an audible tone to help you find it. Just make sure your iPhone and Apple Watch are within range or connected to the same Wi-Fi network.+

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Bài liên quan

Công nghệ

Bản tóm tắt kỹ thuật số: ngày 15 tháng 2023 năm XNUMX (AM)

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Công nghệ

iPhone 15: Lộ diện pin nâng cấp

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Công nghệ

YieldFlow: Tương lai của giao dịch phi tập trung và đặt cược

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Thiên hà Andromeda và các kỳ quan vũ trụ khác giành giải Nhiếp ảnh gia thiên văn của năm 2023

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
TIN TỨC

Vivo V23 Pro 5G: Điện thoại thông minh giá cả phải chăng với camera 108MP và giảm giá

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
TIN TỨC

Sự kiện cờ vua Clash Royale: Giải pháp cho các câu đố cờ vua để giành vàng

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
TIN TỨC

Cuộc khảo sát về điện thoại thông minh lớn của Ấn Độ năm 2023: Các thương hiệu mới nổi mang lại sự hài lòng cao cho người dùng và phần mềm chất lượng

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments