Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Công nghệ

WWOO-LD Boston trở thành đài truyền hình OTA 5G đầu tiên của Hoa Kỳ

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
WWOO-LD Boston trở thành đài truyền hình OTA 5G đầu tiên của Hoa Kỳ

WWOO-LD Boston is set to make history as the first U.S. broadcaster to offer over the air (OTA) TV broadcasting in 5G. The company filed for an experimental license with the Federal Communications Commission and plans to begin 5G broadcasting on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

This move comes as technology advancements and increasing demand for video and data on mobile devices create the perfect environment for testing and building 5G broadcasting. WWOO-LD credits the efforts of “SuperFrank” Copsidas, the founder of the Low Power TV Broadcasters Association and XGen Network, for making this milestone possible.

While still undergoing testing, WWOO-LD’s 24/7 5G broadcast will pave the way for future cord cutters to enjoy the benefits of this service. By utilizing a “one-to-many model,” 5G broadcasting aims to reduce congestion and traffic jams caused by the one-to-one model used for sending data and video to connected devices.

One of the advantages of 5G broadcasting is its ability to operate with lower towers and lower power compared to traditional full-power broadcasting. Additionally, no interference has been reported during testing. It is worth noting that approximately 75 percent of all broadcasters in the U.S. use low-power stations.

Preston Padden, the Chief Strategic Officer of the Low Power TV Broadcasters Association, highlights the value of 5G broadcasting in various scenarios. Not only can it address frustrations experienced when trying to watch a game on a phone in a crowded stadium, but it also opens up possibilities for long-distance learning, high-definition encrypted video for first responders, and connecting areas lacking internet access.

This step taken by WWOO-LD Boston marks a significant milestone in the evolution of broadcasting in the U.S. and sets the stage for the integration of 5G technology in the media landscape.

Source: Cord Cutters News, Low Power TV Broadcasters Association

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

Công nghệ

Sức hấp dẫn và sự thất vọng của những chương trình truyền hình không thỏa mãn trong kỷ nguyên phát trực tuyến

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Công nghệ

Hệ thống mới tăng tốc thanh toán cho các đường hầm ở Hồng Kông và mở đường cho việc chấp nhận thanh toán kỹ thuật số rộng rãi hơn

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Công nghệ

Apple hạ gục Apple Store trước lượng đặt hàng trước iPhone 15

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Công nghệ

Sức hấp dẫn và sự thất vọng của những chương trình truyền hình không thỏa mãn trong kỷ nguyên phát trực tuyến

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Hệ thống mới tăng tốc thanh toán cho các đường hầm ở Hồng Kông và mở đường cho việc chấp nhận thanh toán kỹ thuật số rộng rãi hơn

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Apple hạ gục Apple Store trước lượng đặt hàng trước iPhone 15

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Vivo ra mắt điện thoại thông minh T2 Pro tại Ấn Độ: Tiên phong về hiệu suất với tính thẩm mỹ hợp thời trang

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments