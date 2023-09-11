Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Công nghệ

Sự phát triển của iPhone: Nhìn lại những mẫu máy mang tính biểu tượng

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
With the launch of the iPhone 15 line-up just around the corner, let’s take a moment to reflect on the evolution of Apple’s flagship smartphone. Since the introduction of the original iPhone in 2007, Apple has consistently aimed to deliver a better user experience than its competitors. While the company may not always be first to market with certain features, it prioritizes getting it right.

The original iPhone in 2007 revolutionized the smartphone industry by discarding the stylus and introducing a finger-controlled user interface. The iPhone 3G in 2008 brought faster connectivity and the introduction of the App Store. The iPhone 4 in 2010 featured a thinner design, a front-facing camera, and the introduction of FaceTime.

In 2016, Apple released the iPhone SE, a throwback to the iPhone 4 design that appealed to those seeking a more pocketable device or a lower-cost option. The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in 2016 introduced water resistance and the controversial removal of the headphone jack. The iPhone X in 2017 ushered in the era of the all-screen design and Face ID.

The iPhone 12 series in 2020 introduced the iPhone 12 mini, providing flagship capabilities in a smaller form factor. Notable features included MagSafe, increased optical zoom, and an improved Night Mode for photographers and videographers.

Looking ahead, the rumored features for the iPhone 14 series in 2022 include Emergency SOS via satellite, a new 48MP camera sensor, the introduction of the Dynamic Island, and an always-on display.

Everyone has their favorite iPhone models, and for me, the original iPhone SE, with its pocketability and flat-sided design, holds a special place. The iPhone X was a monumental step forward, and the iPhone 12’s Night Mode and RAW photography capabilities were game-changers.

What are your favorite iPhone models? Cast your vote in the poll and share your reasons in the comments below.

Nguồn: CNN

Bài liên quan

Công nghệ

Paper Mario: Cánh cửa ngàn năm cho Nintendo Switch: Nâng cấp hình ảnh với chi phí?

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Công nghệ

Apple giới thiệu Apple Watch Series 9 trung tính carbon để giảm tác động đến môi trường

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Công nghệ

Chip Foose Hand phác thảo ý tưởng đua xe Mustang cho SEMA

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha

