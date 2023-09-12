Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Công nghệ

Atlantic City Housing Authority Spends Half a Million Dollars on Leadership Consultants

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 12, 2023
Atlantic City Housing Authority Spends Half a Million Dollars on Leadership Consultants

The Atlantic City Housing Authority recently came under scrutiny after it was revealed that they had spent nearly $500,000 on leadership consultants. This has raised concerns among residents who believe that the funds could have been better used to benefit the community.

According to a Facebook comment by Charmaine Hall, the authority prioritized spending on consultants over programs for the residents, particularly the children living in their housing. This has sparked outrage among community members who feel that their needs are being neglected.

Marie J. Coates, also commenting on Facebook, highlighted the fact that the authority’s actions were not only concerning but also illegal. As elected officials, they are expected to abide by the law, and their decision to allocate such a large sum of money to consultants has raised questions about their integrity and accountability.

In response to the controversy, Robert Basco called for immediate action from the governor’s office to dissolve the dysfunctional board. He argued that the residents and taxpayers deserve better and that the current leadership has failed to prioritize their needs.

The Atlantic City Housing Authority has previously faced criticism for its management and decision-making. Valeria J. Marcus, in a Facebook comment, cited cronyism, nepotism, and favoritism as pervasive issues within the organization. This has further fueled mistrust among residents and raised concerns about the authority’s ability to effectively serve the community.

Source: PressofAC.com, Facebook

Định nghĩa:
1. Leadership consultants: Professionals who provide guidance and advice to leaders and organizations to help improve their effectiveness and achieve their goals.
2. Atlantic City Housing Authority: A government agency responsible for providing affordable housing to residents in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Nguồn:
– PressofAC.com
- Facebook

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Bài liên quan

Công nghệ

Chủ sở hữu ô tô Volvo và Polestar truyền phát nội dung khi đỗ hoặc sạc

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Công nghệ

Bose trình làng dòng tai nghe QuietComfort Ultra mới

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Công nghệ

Paper Mario: Cánh cửa ngàn năm cho Nintendo Switch: Nâng cấp hình ảnh với chi phí?

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Công nghệ

Chủ sở hữu ô tô Volvo và Polestar truyền phát nội dung khi đỗ hoặc sạc

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Bose trình làng dòng tai nghe QuietComfort Ultra mới

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
TIN TỨC

Bản cập nhật Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 giới thiệu các đặc quyền cây kỹ năng mới Lấy cảm hứng từ Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Paper Mario: Cánh cửa ngàn năm cho Nintendo Switch: Nâng cấp hình ảnh với chi phí?

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments