Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Công nghệ

Tại sao các NPC của Starfield trông vô hồn: Lời giải thích của nhà phát triển

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
Tại sao các NPC của Starfield trông vô hồn: Lời giải thích của nhà phát triển

A developer who worked on Starfield, Delaney King, recently provided insight into why the characters in the game have a lifeless appearance. King, a character and tech artist who has previously worked on popular titles such as Dragon Age and God of War, explained that the issue lies with the orbicularis oculi muscle.

In a Twitter thread, King described how the orbicularis oculi muscle is responsible for contracting when a person smiles, creating what is known as a “Duchenne smile” or a genuine smile. However, in Starfield, this muscle does not contract fully, resulting in smiles that appear fake. King compared this type of smile to the one portrayed by Anthony Starr in the TV series The Boys.

King also referenced András Arató, known for the “Hide the Pain Harold” meme, whose orbicularis oculi also does not contract far even with a genuine smile. This lack of muscle contraction creates a smile that appears unnatural and has become a popular meme across the internet.

The combination of the incomplete contraction of the orbicularis oculi muscle and the failure to cover the upper whites of the eyes with the upper eyelid results in the eerie look of the NPCs in Starfield. King suggested that these issues can be addressed through manual tweaks to improve the facial expressions of the characters and make them look more realistic.

However, creating realistic faces in video games is a challenging task, as King acknowledged. It requires coordination among multiple departments and a deep understanding of human facial anatomy, expressions, and visual communication cues.

Despite the difficulties, Starfield has been a major success for Bethesda, with over six million players since its launch. The game has also garnered attention for its hidden references to other games and its impressive physics. While the NPC faces may be unsettling, the immersive role-playing quests and interesting characters have made Starfield a captivating experience for many players.

Nguồn:
Delaney King Twitter thread
IGN article by Wesley Yin-Poole

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Bài liên quan

Công nghệ

Giới thiệu Transit: Plugin giúp chuyển tiếp bài hát liền mạch

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Công nghệ

WhatsApp từ chối báo cáo về việc giới thiệu quảng cáo, ra mắt tính năng kênh WhatsApp

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Công nghệ

Chủ sở hữu ô tô Volvo và Polestar truyền phát nội dung khi đỗ hoặc sạc

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Công nghệ

Giới thiệu Transit: Plugin giúp chuyển tiếp bài hát liền mạch

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Công nghệ

WhatsApp từ chối báo cáo về việc giới thiệu quảng cáo, ra mắt tính năng kênh WhatsApp

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Chủ sở hữu ô tô Volvo và Polestar truyền phát nội dung khi đỗ hoặc sạc

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Bose trình làng dòng tai nghe QuietComfort Ultra mới

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments