Công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

CAFC hủy bỏ các quyết định của PTAB trong các vụ kiện của Netflix và Apple

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) has issued two precedential opinions, both vacating and remanding decisions of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB).

In the first case, Netflix, Inc. v. DivX, LLC, the CAFC determined that the PTAB abused its discretion in finding that Netflix had failed to establish analogous art. The disputed patent claimed a feature called “trick play functionality,” which allows for fast forwarding, rewinding, and scene skipping. Netflix argued that the claims would have been obvious in view of prior art references, but DivX claimed that the references were non-analogous, as they did not address the same field of endeavor.

The CAFC disagreed with the PTAB’s reasoning, stating that Netflix had sufficiently argued that the field of endeavor for both the patent and the prior art references was the same. The court emphasized that there is no requirement to use “magic words” in identifying the field of endeavor and that general language can be sufficient. The CAFC remanded the case to the PTAB to determine whether the prior art was indeed analogous to the patent in question.

In the second case, Apple, Inc. v. Corephotonics, Ltd., the CAFC vacated two final written decisions of the PTAB. The patent in question related to creating “portrait photos.” The parties disagreed on the construction of a claim term, and the PTAB ultimately adopted the patent owner’s interpretation. However, the CAFC found that this interpretation would exclude certain embodiments disclosed in the patent specification. The court determined that Apple’s proposed construction was more in line with the intrinsic evidence and remanded the case to the PTAB for further proceedings.

Both cases highlight the importance of properly analyzing analogous art and correctly construing claim terms. The CAFC’s decisions provide guidance on the standards that should be applied in these areas and clarify that there is no need for “magic words” in identifying the field of endeavor.

