Gearbox Entertainment’s Potential Sale Signals Restructuring Within Embracer Group

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
Gearbox Entertainment, the renowned game developer and publisher responsible for popular series like Borderlands, Remnant, and Homeworld, may soon be parting ways with its parent company, Embracer Group. Reports indicate that Embracer Group is considering selling off Gearbox Entertainment as part of its ongoing restructuring plan.

Embracer Group has gained recognition in recent years for its numerous acquisitions of developers, publishers, and intellectual properties. However, this trend has been reversed following a failed deal with the Saudi Arabia government-funded Savvy Games Group. The aftermath has seen Embracer Group laying off developers and closing down studios, with the most recent closure being that of Volition, which is responsible for the acclaimed Saints Row series.

While Embracer Group has not officially commented on the matter, an internal email from Gearbox’s chief communication officer, Dan Hewitt, obtained by Bloomberg, confirms the potential sale or reestablishment of Gearbox Entertainment as an independent entity. Hewitt states that “the base case is that Gearbox remains a part of Embracer,” but also mentions that other options are being considered. The fate of Gearbox Entertainment remains uncertain, and speculation will likely ensue in the coming weeks.

Despite the success of games like Borderlands 3 and Remnant II, Embracer Group’s contemplation of parting ways with Gearbox Entertainment indicates a shift in the company’s growth strategy. The coming weeks and months will be crucial in determining the future of Gearbox, which has become a company to closely monitor.

