Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Công nghệ

Apple phát hành bản cập nhật cho các hệ điều hành cũ hơn để khắc phục sự cố bảo mật

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
Apple has recently released updates for its older operating systems, including iOS and iPadOS 15.7.9, macOS Monterey 12.6.9, and macOS Big Sur 11.7.10. These updates aim to address a security issue and provide compatibility with other devices and accessories.

While Apple usually focuses on its current-generation operating systems, it occasionally releases updates for older models that are unable to run the latest versions. These updates serve multiple purposes, including security enhancements and enabling compatibility with newer devices.

The updates were introduced one day before Apple’s special event, and users can install them through their respective operating systems’ update systems. For iOS and iPadOS, the updates can be found in the Settings menu under General and Software Update.

The iOS 15.7.9 and iPadOS 15.7.9 updates are identified by the build number 19H365. The macOS Big Sur 11.7.10 update carries the build number 20G1427, while macOS Monterey 12.6.9 is identified as build 21G726.

One of the key improvements in these updates is the patch for CVE-2023-41064, a security vulnerability that could potentially allow arbitrary code execution through a maliciously crafted image using ImageIO. The patch addresses a buffer overflow issue by enhancing memory handling, making it more secure.

Apple has acknowledged that there have been reports suggesting active exploitation of this vulnerability. The discovery of CVE-2023-41064 is credited to The Citizen Lab at The University of Toronto’s Munk School.

Nguồn:
– Phòng thí nghiệm Công dân tại Trường Munk của Đại học Toronto

