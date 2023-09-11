Ôm lấy mùa thu tại những ngày Apple và đi chợ ở Thung lũng Lehigh

Get ready to welcome the autumn season in the Lehigh Valley at the upcoming Apple Days festival organized by Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites. This fall festival will take place at the scenic Burnside Plantation on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Apple Days offers a range of activities and attractions for visitors of all ages. From delicious food and desserts to live music and historic demonstrations, there is something for everyone. Attendees can also enjoy pony rides and various kids’ activities.

This year, Apple Days introduces some exciting new additions to the festival. For the first time, they will be hosting a Cornhole Tournament on Saturday. Participants can form a two-person team and compete for a chance to win. Additionally, animal lovers can gather around and watch as adorable pigs create colorful works of art. The “Pigcasso” paintings, available for purchase, make for unique souvenirs.

Visitors can also join in on the celebration of Burnside’s 275th Birthday Party. Help prepare for a Colonial-themed birthday party by participating in tasks like washing clothing, cooking birthday treats, and setting the table.

In addition to the festival activities, Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites is offering an opportunity for young artists to participate in an Apple Days logo design contest. The winning design created by a student in grades 3-6 will be featured in all marketing promotions for Apple Days 2024.

Admission tickets for Apple Days are available for purchase, with discounts for pre-ordering. General admission is $10 before Saturday and $12 on the day of the event. Children (4-17) can enter for $5. Family packs are also available, with single-day packs priced at $25 (for two adults and two children) and two-day packs at $30 (valid for Saturday and Sunday). For those interested in tasting local brews, Apple Brewery Tent passes can be purchased for $25 before Saturday and $27 on the day of the event.

If you’re craving desserts, you can pre-order and pick them up on Friday at Market to Go. However, if you pick up pre-ordered desserts on Saturday or Sunday, festival admission is required.

Parking at the festival grounds is limited, so it is advisable to park at the Moravian University Lot on the east side of Monocacy Creek and take the short walk to the festival. Shuttle service is available from Nitschmann Middle School to Burnside Plantation for those who prefer not to drive.

By attending Apple Days, not only will you have a great time, but you’ll also be supporting Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites in their mission to preserve 20 historic landmarks in Bethlehem. Additionally, you will be contributing to the local economy by supporting Lehigh Valley and regional businesses.

For tickets and more information, visit historicbethlehem.org.

Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites.