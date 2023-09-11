Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Ứng dụng AI của Character.ai nhận thấy mức độ tương tác của người dùng ngày càng tăng

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
Character.ai, the AI app developer that lets users create their own AI characters, is seeing a rise in user engagement on its mobile apps. A recent analysis by market intelligence firm Similarweb revealed that the iOS and Android apps for Character.ai now have 4.2 million monthly active users in the U.S., compared to ChatGPT’s mobile apps, which have nearly 6 million monthly active users in the U.S.

Character.ai has experienced notable growth since its launch in May 2023, surpassing 1.7 million installs in its first week. Retaining users is a challenge for most mobile apps, with an average 30-day retention rate of 3-4% and uninstall rates exceeding 40% after 30 days. Character.ai has managed to retain early adopters and increase its usage over the months since its debut.

However, ChatGPT still maintains a lead over Character.ai on the web, mainly because many users prefer to build and interact with their AI chatbots on mobile devices rather than through a website. Globally, Android data shows that ChatGPT has a significantly higher number of monthly active users on mobile compared to Character.ai.

One area where Character.ai stands out is its younger user demographic. Around 60% of its web audience consists of 18-24-year-olds, which has remained consistent over the summer while website traffic to ChatGPT has decreased. Other AI providers also show lower adoption among younger age groups.

Similarweb’s data shows that ChatGPT has seen a decline in global website visits for three consecutive months. However, the recent school year resumption has led to a bounce-back in visits to the ChatGPT website, signaling a turnaround. Character.ai, on the other hand, saw its website traffic dip over the summer but compensated for it through the adoption of its mobile apps.

Character.ai has the potential to further expand its user base, backed by its substantial $150 million Series A funding and a $1 billion valuation. The startup’s founders, Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, have extensive experience in the field of AI and have built a powerful platform that continuously improves its product.

While Character.ai’s success and growing user engagement are encouraging, it remains to be seen if it will sustain its popularity among young users or fade away as another AI trend.

Nguồn: Sameweb

