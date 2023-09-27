Cuộc sống thành thị

Khoa học

Bản đồ mới của Zealandia tiết lộ lịch sử địa chất độc đáo

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 27, 2023
A team of international geologists and seismologists have created a detailed map of Zealandia, Earth’s eighth continent, uncovering new insights into its geological past. Zealandia, which is mostly submerged beneath the sea, has remained relatively unexplored due to its underwater location. Using data from ocean floor rock samples, the researchers meticulously mapped its entire two million square miles.

Zealandia was formed around 83 million years ago when the supercontinent Gondwana split apart. Today, only 6% of Zealandia is above water, forming New Zealand and its neighboring islands. The researchers enhanced existing maps by analyzing rock and sediment samples collected from the ocean floor and coastal islands, as well as seismic data analysis.

The study revealed geologic patterns that suggest the presence of a subduction zone near the Campbell Plateau, off the west coast of New Zealand. This challenges previous theories of a strike-slip fault in the same region. The researchers propose that the Campbell Magnetic Anomaly System, which is found in Zealandia, resulted from the stretching of Gondwana during its separation.

Chemical composition analysis and geological clues also suggest that subduction of Zealandia’s edge occurred up to 250 million years ago, beneath what is now the Campbell Plateau. This process involves one crustal edge forcing another into Earth’s mantle. Notably, the magnetic anomalies in the region are not associated with this event.

Around 83 million years ago, Zealandia and West Antarctica separated, forming the Pacific Ocean. The researchers found evidence of variable stretching directions between 100 and 80 million years ago, which may explain the significant thinning of Zealandia’s crust before it broke away.

These new findings provide a strong foundation for further investigation into the unique stretching of Earth’s crust in this region. The detailed map of Zealandia will contribute to a better understanding of its geological history and its role in the breakup of Gondwana.

