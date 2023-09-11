Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Tiểu hành tinh: Kẻ hủy diệt và kẻ tạo ra sự sống trên Trái đất?

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
Tiểu hành tinh: Kẻ hủy diệt và kẻ tạo ra sự sống trên Trái đất?

Scientists are actively researching ways to protect Earth from a potentially catastrophic asteroid impact. However, a recent study suggests that a massive asteroid impact in the past may have played a crucial role in kickstarting life on our planet. The study, conducted by Nicholas Wogan, an astrobiologist at the University of Washington, explores the possibility that a giant space rock mixed up Earth’s atmosphere, creating the conditions necessary for chemical reactions that eventually led to the emergence of life.

According to the study, massive impacts from asteroids could have introduced high concentrations of hydrogen cyanide, an essential compound for life, into Earth’s surface environments. This hypothesis provides a solution to the mystery of how Earth’s atmosphere transitioned from sterile to conducive to biology.

While scientists have considered volcanoes as a possible source of methane that facilitated the evolution of life, chemical analysis of ancient rocks suggests that asteroids may have been responsible for injecting the necessary methane into the air. An iron-rich asteroid could have reacted with an impact-vaporized ocean, resulting in an atmosphere rich in water, hydrogen, and carbon. Over time, as the atmosphere cooled, methane rained into the oceans, generating prebiotic molecules like hydrogen cyanide.

However, while the hypothesis of asteroid-aided chemistry is compelling, it is important to acknowledge that it is not yet a proven fact. Further understanding of the organic chemistry that led to the origin of life is necessary to confirm this theory.

Overall, the study highlights the paradoxical relationship between asteroids and life on Earth. These celestial bodies that could potentially cause mass destruction may also have been critical in the development of life as we know it. The research emphasizes the need to prevent future major asteroid impacts while acknowledging the precarious balance that allowed life to emerge and flourish on our planet.

Nguồn:
– Study from Nicholas Wogan, University of Washington
– Interview with Nicholas Wogan in The Daily Beast

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Khả năng của Trái đất trong việc hỗ trợ các xã hội loài người bị đe dọa bởi việc vượt qua ranh giới hành tinh

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Con đường khởi động: Đạt được các cột mốc quan trọng trong Liên minh người lập bản đồ carbon

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Nhà nhiếp ảnh thiên văn lọt vào danh sách rút gọn cho Nhiếp ảnh gia thiên văn của năm

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Công nghệ

WhatsApp từ chối báo cáo về việc giới thiệu quảng cáo, ra mắt tính năng kênh WhatsApp

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Chủ sở hữu ô tô Volvo và Polestar truyền phát nội dung khi đỗ hoặc sạc

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Bose trình làng dòng tai nghe QuietComfort Ultra mới

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
TIN TỨC

Bản cập nhật Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 giới thiệu các đặc quyền cây kỹ năng mới Lấy cảm hứng từ Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments