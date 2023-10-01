Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Tại sao các nguyên tố đất hiếm khó khai thác

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 1, 2023
Tại sao các nguyên tố đất hiếm khó khai thác

Rare earth elements, including neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium, are highly sought after by the tech and energy industries due to their useful properties. These elements are vital components in smartphones, electric car batteries, and wind turbines. Despite their importance, their limited global supply is a concern for governments and corporations.

Contrary to what their name suggests, rare earth elements are not actually rare. A study by the US Geological Survey found that their abundance in the Earth’s crust is comparable to common metals like copper and zinc. However, extracting these elements from their natural sources is challenging.

Unlike other metals that concentrate in specific geological formations, rare earth elements are spread out across the planet. They do not collect in one place due to their unique chemistry. This makes mining for these materials particularly inefficient.

Even when rare earth elements are present in certain areas, extracting them is a complex process. Ores containing rare earth elements are composed of metal particles bonded to other nonmetal substances by strong ionic bonds. Breaking these bonds and removing the nonmetal substances is difficult.

Rare earth elements have three positive charges and form strong ionic bonds with phosphate counterions, which have three negative charges. Overcoming the strong attraction between the metal and the counterion is a challenging task. The extraction process requires intense chemical reactions, low pH levels, aggressive conditions, and high temperatures.

Researchers are exploring alternative methods to extract rare earth elements, such as recycling and extracting them from old electronics and industrial waste. Additionally, efforts are being made to develop new compounds that possess similar properties to rare earth elements. However, for now, there is no substitute for these valuable elements as demand continues to rise.

nguồn:
– US Geological Survey Study
– Aaron Noble, professor and head of the Mining and Mineral Engineering Department at Virginia Tech
– Paul Ziemkiewicz, director of the West Virginia Water Research Institute.

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Sự sắp xếp của các tinh vân hành tinh được liên kết với các ngôi sao đôi gần nhau

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Các nhà nghiên cứu của Đại học Sydney được bổ nhiệm làm nghiên cứu sinh của Hiệp hội Hoàng gia NSW

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Căng thẳng hạn hán gây ra những thay đổi trong chức năng đất rừng nhiệt đới

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Sự sắp xếp của các tinh vân hành tinh được liên kết với các ngôi sao đôi gần nhau

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Các nhà nghiên cứu của Đại học Sydney được bổ nhiệm làm nghiên cứu sinh của Hiệp hội Hoàng gia NSW

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Căng thẳng hạn hán gây ra những thay đổi trong chức năng đất rừng nhiệt đới

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Cảm biến sinh học dựa trên protein đột phá được phát triển để phát hiện bom mìn và vật liệu chưa nổ dựa trên TNT

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments