Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Tìm hiểu hiện tượng nam châm quay làm cho nam châm thứ cấp bay lên

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Mười 16, 2023
Tìm hiểu hiện tượng nam châm quay làm cho nam châm thứ cấp bay lên

A team of physicists from the Technical University of Denmark has conducted experiments to uncover the reason why a spinning magnet can cause a secondary magnet to levitate without stabilization. Previous research has shown that two magnets with north poles facing each other repel each other, but this force can result in instability. However, recent findings have revealed that if one magnet is spun at high speed, a second magnet can be repelled and levitated without the need for stabilization.

To understand this phenomenon, the researchers paired different types of magnets and spun them at varying speeds while recording the process using high-speed cameras and motion tracking software. Through their analysis of the imagery, the team discovered the underlying reason for this behavior.

The researchers observed that the secondary magnet, referred to as the “floater,” rotated in sync with the spinning magnet, meaning they spun at the same speed. Additionally, the axis of the spinning magnet exhibited a slight tilt, which would normally create instability. However, the team found that the magnetic field of the spinning magnet exerted torque on the floater, causing them to rotate in unison. There was also a small misalignment in the polar axis of the spinning magnet, resulting in balanced attractive and repulsive forces that allowed the floater to be held in a steady levitated position.

Through simulations, the researchers were able to manipulate and further analyze the behavior of the two magnets, confirming their findings from the experimental setups.

This research provides a deeper understanding of the behavior of spinning magnets and their ability to levitate secondary magnets without the need for extra stabilization. The findings could have implications for future applications of magnetic levitation technology.

nguồn: Joachim Marco Hermansen et al, Magnetic levitation by rotation, Physical Review Applied (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevApplied.20.044036

By Mampho Brescia

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Một nghiên cứu mới cho thấy khối băng ở Greenland có khả năng phục hồi tốt hơn suy nghĩ trước đây

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Cảnh tượng độc đáo về nhật thực hình khuyên: Sứ mệnh DSCVR của NASA đã nhìn thấy gì

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Vật liệu nhẹ mới bền hơn thép được tạo ra bằng DNA và thủy tinh

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Một nghiên cứu mới cho thấy khối băng ở Greenland có khả năng phục hồi tốt hơn suy nghĩ trước đây

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Cảnh tượng độc đáo về nhật thực hình khuyên: Sứ mệnh DSCVR của NASA đã nhìn thấy gì

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Vật liệu nhẹ mới bền hơn thép được tạo ra bằng DNA và thủy tinh

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Mưa sao băng Orionids đạt cực đại vào cuối tuần này, cách xem

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments