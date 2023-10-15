Quan sát Đêm Trăng: Lễ kỷ niệm Thiên thể tại Đài quan sát và Bảo tàng Thành phố Ballarat

On the evening of Saturday, October 21st, people around the world will gather outdoors to partake in a global initiative known as Observe the Moon Night. The Ballarat Municipal Observatory and Museum is excited to participate in the festivities and offer a spectacular view of the moon to the city’s residents.

From 7:30pm to 9:30pm, the observatory welcomes visitors for a tour of the facility, an informative presentation by an astronomer, and an opportunity to view the moon through a powerful telescope. According to Judith Bailey, the observatory manager, this event is designed to foster an appreciation and deeper understanding of the moon, space science, and exploration.

The timing of this event is particularly auspicious, as the moon will be a stunning, waxing crescent only seven days old. This phase of the moon offers excellent opportunities for observation along the terminator, the line between night and day on the lunar surface. Through the telescope, visitors can experience firsthand the beauty and intricacies of the moon, an encounter that cannot be replicated by simply viewing photos online.

The impact of seeing the moon through a telescope is profound, especially for young children. Bailey highlights the remarkable responses of viewers and emphasizes the importance of providing this community service to inspire future generations in the field of science. The observatory actively participates in international and Australian events to promote STEM education, furthering its commitment to the community.

In addition to the moon, attendees can also expect to catch a glimpse of Saturn and other celestial objects through the observatory’s telescope. In the event of inclement weather, a virtual night sky tour will be offered as an alternative.

International Observe the Moon Night is sponsored by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission and the Solar System Exploration Division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Centre. Their support allows enthusiasts and curious individuals to engage in this unique celestial celebration.

To guarantee a spot, bookings are essential and can be made at trybooking.com/CJFSP. Tickets are priced at $35 for adults, $25 for concession card holders and students over 18, $15 for children aged five to 17, and free for children four and under.

Join the Ballarat Municipal Observatory and Museum for an enchanting evening under the stars, where the moon takes center stage and the wonders of our universe come alive.

