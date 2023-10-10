Cuộc sống thành thị

Sứ mệnh Psyche của NASA chuẩn bị phóng trên tên lửa hạng nặng SpaceX Falcon

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 10, 2023
Sứ mệnh Psyche của NASA chuẩn bị phóng trên tên lửa hạng nặng SpaceX Falcon

NASA is preparing to embark on its first-ever interplanetary mission using the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. Known as the Psyche mission, it will explore an asteroid believed to be predominantly composed of metals other than iron and nickel.

Originally scheduled for launch in October 2022, the mission was delayed due to the late delivery of flight software and testing equipment. However, the new launch date is now set for Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10:16 a.m. EDT from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

For those interested in watching the launch, there are two options available: NASA TV or SpaceX’s official YouTube channel. The Falcon Heavy rocket will provide over five million pounds of thrust through its 27 engines during the launch. After approximately two minutes, the side boosters will separate and begin descending towards landing zones one and two at Cape Canaveral.

Once the center core booster separates, it will drop into the ocean, and the second stage will complete two burns. Finally, exactly 62 minutes after liftoff, the Psyche spacecraft will begin its journey towards the asteroid Psyche.

In the event of a launch delay due to weather conditions, there are multiple backup launch opportunities within a 21-day period starting from Thursday, October 5.

Psyche, both the asteroid and the mission, holds great scientific significance. It is the most metallic object known, located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. By studying Psyche and other celestial bodies, researchers can gain insights into the origins and evolution of our solar system.

The NASA Launch Services Program at Kennedy Space Center is thrilled to be a part of this groundbreaking mission. With this mission, we will be observing a celestial body with a predominantly metal surface, which is a first in our exploration of the cosmos.

