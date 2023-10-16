Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Kính viễn vọng Không gian James Webb phát hiện thạch anh trong các đám mây của ngoại hành tinh WASP-17 b

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 16, 2023
Kính viễn vọng Không gian James Webb phát hiện thạch anh trong các đám mây của ngoại hành tinh WASP-17 b

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made a groundbreaking discovery, revealing evidence of quartz in the clouds of an exoplanet for the first time. The exoplanet in question, WASP-17 b, is a hot Jupiter that orbits an F-type star located approximately 1,300 light-years from Earth. WASP-17 b is known for being one of the largest and puffiest exoplanets discovered to date.

Researchers from the University of Bristol in the U.K., led by David Grant, were ecstatic about this unexpected finding. Grant stated, “We were thrilled! We knew from previous observations with the Hubble Space Telescope that there were aerosols in the atmosphere of WASP-17 b, but we didn’t anticipate them being made of quartz.”

The team utilized the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) on the Webb telescope to study the transmission spectrum of WASP-17 b. By analyzing the effects of the planet’s atmosphere on starlight, they were able to identify a distinct feature at 8.6 microns, indicating the presence of quartz in the planet’s clouds.

The discovery of quartz in the clouds of WASP-17 b is significant because it is the first time a specific cloud species has been identified in a transiting exoplanet. Unlike the mineral particles found in Earth’s clouds, the quartz crystals in WASP-17 b’s clouds do not originate from a rocky surface but are formed within the planet’s atmosphere itself.

This breakthrough adds to our understanding of the composition and complexity of exoplanet atmospheres. By studying the properties of different cloud species in exoplanets, scientists can gain valuable insights into the processes and conditions that shape these distant worlds.

Nguồn:
– Thư tạp chí vật lý thiên văn
- NASA

Note: This article has been written based on the information provided in the source article and does not contain direct quotes from the original source.

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Các tinh thể nano thạch anh được phát hiện ở tầng thượng khí quyển của ngoại hành tinh

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Bột đá băng: Tăng cường hấp thụ nước cho nông nghiệp Greenland

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Sự kiện thường niên cung cấp kính viễn vọng miễn phí để xem mặt trăng với chi tiết đặc biệt

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Các tinh thể nano thạch anh được phát hiện ở tầng thượng khí quyển của ngoại hành tinh

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Bột đá băng: Tăng cường hấp thụ nước cho nông nghiệp Greenland

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Sự kiện thường niên cung cấp kính viễn vọng miễn phí để xem mặt trăng với chi tiết đặc biệt

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tính ổn định và khả năng phát hiện của Exomoons quay quanh HIP 41378 f

Tháng Mười 18, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments