Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Chiếc đồng hồ đáng kinh ngạc có gắn thiên thạch lập kỷ lục Guinness thế giới

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 1, 2023
Chiếc đồng hồ đáng kinh ngạc có gắn thiên thạch lập kỷ lục Guinness thế giới

A watch named ‘Cosmopolis’ has gained recognition from Guinness World Records for its unique feature of having 12 inserts from meteorite rocks. A video showcasing this extraordinary timepiece was shared on Instagram, highlighting its distinctive design and rare materials. The inserts in the watch are sourced from meteorites originating from the Moon, Mars, and outer space.

The video provides a glimpse into the meticulous process involved in creating the watch. The Switzerland-based watch-making company, Les Ateliers Louis Moinet S.A., carefully selected 12 different meteorites and integrated them into the watch’s dial. The design of the watch features an 18-carat, rose-gold case with a diameter of forty millimeters, complemented by a black wristband.

Each meteorite presented a unique challenge during the cutting process due to their varying fragility, emphasizing the attention to detail required for their integration into the watch. The result is a timepiece that showcases the beauty and rarity of these meteorites while maintaining a contemporary aesthetic.

The CEO and Creative Director of Les Ateliers Louis Moinet, Jean-Marie Schaller, expressed pride in achieving a Guinness World Records title, highlighting their commitment to innovative watchmaking and pushing the boundaries of creativity. This watch serves as a tribute to the legacy of Louis Moinet and demonstrates their dedication to creating extraordinary watches that captivate the world.

The video showcasing the watch’s meteorite inserts has garnered significant attention on Instagram, accumulating close to two lakh views and receiving thousands of likes. Users expressed awe and fascination with comments such as “This is mind-blowing” and “This is beautiful.”

Incorporating elements from outer space, this watch truly stands out as a remarkable piece of craftsmanship and a testament to the endless possibilities of horology.

Nguồn:
- Kỷ lục Guinness thế giới
– Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords
– Thời báo Hindustan

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Căng thẳng hạn hán gây ra những thay đổi trong chức năng đất rừng nhiệt đới

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Cảm biến sinh học dựa trên protein đột phá được phát triển để phát hiện bom mìn và vật liệu chưa nổ dựa trên TNT

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò kiên trì của NASA bắt giữ quỷ bụi sao Hỏa trong miệng núi lửa Jezero

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Căng thẳng hạn hán gây ra những thay đổi trong chức năng đất rừng nhiệt đới

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Cảm biến sinh học dựa trên protein đột phá được phát triển để phát hiện bom mìn và vật liệu chưa nổ dựa trên TNT

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò kiên trì của NASA bắt giữ quỷ bụi sao Hỏa trong miệng núi lửa Jezero

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tiểu hành tinh 2008 QY: Chi tiết và hậu quả tiềm ẩn

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments