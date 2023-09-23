Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Tàu vũ trụ OSIRIS-REx của NASA chuẩn bị thả các mẫu tiểu hành tinh

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 23, 2023
Tàu vũ trụ OSIRIS-REx của NASA chuẩn bị thả các mẫu tiểu hành tinh

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is about to return to Earth on Sunday, September 24, to deliver samples from asteroid Bennu. This milestone marks NASA’s first attempt to retrieve a piece of pure space rock. The spacecraft is scheduled to drop off the capsule containing the asteroid samples at 10:55 a.m. ET. You can watch the historic moment live through NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

The plan is for the spacecraft to drop off its cargo during a close flyby of Earth. The capsule will then perform a parachute-assisted landing at the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range. The landing location has to be within a specific ellipse. OSIRIS-REx launched in September 2016 and reached asteroid Bennu in December 2018. After spending two years observing the space rock, the spacecraft landed on Bennu and collected a sample from its surface in October 2020.

This mission is significant because it marks NASA’s first attempt at retrieving a sample from an asteroid. Bennu is a small, near-Earth asteroid that scientists believe might have broken off from a larger carbon-rich asteroid 700 million to 2 billion years ago. By bringing the asteroid sample back to Earth, scientists hope to uncover clues about the origins of life and whether asteroids carried the building blocks of life to our planet.

Once the sample is delivered, OSIRIS-REx will continue its mission to explore asteroid Apophis. The mission will be renamed to OSIRIS-APEX (OSIRIS-Apophis Explorer). Stay updated on spaceflight news by following us on Twitter and bookmarking Gizmodo’s dedicated Spaceflight page.

Nguồn:
– NASA/Keegan Barber (image)
– Gizmodo (source)

