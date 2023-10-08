Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Tàu vũ trụ OSIRIS-REx của NASA thả các mẫu tiểu hành tinh và bắt đầu sứ mệnh tiếp theo

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 8, 2023
Tàu vũ trụ OSIRIS-REx của NASA thả các mẫu tiểu hành tinh và bắt đầu sứ mệnh tiếp theo

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully delivered its precious cargo of rock and dust samples from asteroid Bennu to Earth’s desert in Utah. As it bid farewell to the samples, the spacecraft captured an image of the return capsule as it headed off to another asteroid. NASA has released a black and white sequence of the capsule’s descent through Earth’s atmosphere, taken by TAGCAMS’s NavCam 1 just after its release from the spacecraft.

The sequence of images, processed by NASA, highlights the details of the capsule and its release debris cloud while minimizing the view of Earth and the scattered sunlight. In a photo taken just before its release, the sample return capsule can be seen still attached to the spacecraft’s instrument deck. However, in a subsequent image, the capsule appears completely charred from its journey through Earth’s atmosphere, indicating a successful parachute-assisted landing.

The OSIRIS-REx mission started in 2016 and reached asteroid Bennu in 2018. After spending two years observing the space rock and collecting a sample from its surface in October 2020, the spacecraft bid farewell to Bennu and began its journey back to Earth. The recent disassembly of the sample canister has revealed an unexpected abundance of debris from Bennu, suggesting that OSIRIS-REx collected more than initially anticipated.

While the samples are being analyzed by scientists, the spacecraft itself is already embarking on its next mission. It is now set to explore asteroid Apophis, leading to the renaming of the mission as OSIRIS-APEX (OSIRIS-Apophis Explorer). This continued exploration of asteroids will provide valuable insights into the origins and composition of these celestial bodies, furthering our understanding of the solar system.

Nguồn:
– NASA/Goddard/Đại học Arizona/Lockheed Martin
– Thợ cắt tóc NASA/Keegan

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Bão mặt trời: Mối đe dọa đối với công nghệ và cơ sở hạ tầng hiện đại

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Những vòng cây cổ thụ tiết lộ cơn bão mặt trời tàn khốc có thể ảnh hưởng đến nền văn minh ngày nay

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Máy bay trực thăng sao Hỏa Ingenuity của NASA lập kỷ lục tốc độ mới trên chuyến bay thứ 62

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Bão mặt trời: Mối đe dọa đối với công nghệ và cơ sở hạ tầng hiện đại

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Những vòng cây cổ thụ tiết lộ cơn bão mặt trời tàn khốc có thể ảnh hưởng đến nền văn minh ngày nay

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Máy bay trực thăng sao Hỏa Ingenuity của NASA lập kỷ lục tốc độ mới trên chuyến bay thứ 62

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học tìm thấy lượng nước và carbon dồi dào trong mẫu tiểu hành tinh, hỗ trợ lý thuyết về nguồn gốc sự sống

Tháng Mười 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments