Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

AI sáng tạo khám phá vấn đề P và NP: Thông tin chi tiết từ GPT-4

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Chín 30, 2023
AI sáng tạo khám phá vấn đề P và NP: Thông tin chi tiết từ GPT-4

A team of researchers has utilized OpenAI’s GPT-4 large language model to delve into the long-standing P vs NP problem in computer science. The P vs NP problem, which has been studied for nearly five decades, aims to explore the possibility of solving computationally difficult problems efficiently. This problem has significant implications for fields such as cryptography and quantum computing. The researchers, led by Qingxiu Dong, employed the Socratic Method to program GPT-4 and provided it with arguments from a previous paper, prompting meaningful responses.

Notably, GPT-4 argues that P does not equal NP, offering a fresh perspective on this age-old problem. The researchers emphasize that this study demonstrates that large language models like GPT-4 can do more than just generate text; they can also provide insights that may lead to scientific breakthroughs.

To grasp the importance of this research, it is crucial to understand the P vs NP problem. It revolves around the complexity of problem-solving and verification. Problems classified as “P” can be feasibly solved and easily verified. Conversely, problems falling into the realm of “NP” are easily verified but lack efficient methods for solution. The P vs NP problem questions whether NP problems can be solved as efficiently as P problems, challenging our current understanding of computational limits.

Using the Socratic Method with GPT-4, Dong and his team delve into the mathematics of the P vs NP problem. They guide GPT-4 to prove that P does not equal NP by assuming the opposite and finding contradictions. This approach, referred to as proof by contradiction, allows them to reconstruct a formal mathematical paper, leading GPT-4 through the reasoning process. However, further validation is necessary to confirm the conclusiveness of their findings.

This research demonstrates a novel application of generative AI, highlighting how large language models like GPT-4 can contribute to scientific exploration. By harnessing AI’s ability to reason and process vast amounts of information, researchers can delve into complex problems and gain new insights. As the field of generative AI continues to evolve, it holds promise for tackling other unresolved computer science problems.

Sources: Tiernan Ray and ClipDropStability.ai

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Cảm biến sinh học dựa trên protein đột phá được phát triển để phát hiện bom mìn và vật liệu chưa nổ dựa trên TNT

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò kiên trì của NASA bắt giữ quỷ bụi sao Hỏa trong miệng núi lửa Jezero

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Tiểu hành tinh 2008 QY: Chi tiết và hậu quả tiềm ẩn

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Cảm biến sinh học dựa trên protein đột phá được phát triển để phát hiện bom mìn và vật liệu chưa nổ dựa trên TNT

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò kiên trì của NASA bắt giữ quỷ bụi sao Hỏa trong miệng núi lửa Jezero

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tiểu hành tinh 2008 QY: Chi tiết và hậu quả tiềm ẩn

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Vi sinh vật học của Hidradenitis Suppurativa và mối liên hệ của nó với hệ vi sinh vật trên da: Những hiểu biết sâu sắc từ Tamia Harris-Tryn, MD, PhD

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments