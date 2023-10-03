Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Phương pháp mới sử dụng vi khuẩn E.coli để phát hiện bom mìn ở Israel

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Mười 3, 2023
Phương pháp mới sử dụng vi khuẩn E.coli để phát hiện bom mìn ở Israel

Scientists at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and biotechnology startup Enzymit have developed a breakthrough method to detect buried landmines in Israel using the E.coli bacterium. This innovative solution aims to tackle the problem of dangerous and inefficient landmine detection methods currently in use. Thousands of fields in Israel have been fortified with landmines since the Six-Day War in 1967, making it crucial to find a safer and more effective way to locate and remove these deadly explosives.

The E.coli bacterium has been engineered to sense trace amounts of dinitrotoluene (DNT), a chemical that leaks out of buried landmines. The modified bacteria is sprayed above a suspected minefield, and a drone equipped with a specialized camera captures images that reveal the location of these mines through luminescent colors. The E.coli strain used in this process is designed to die out shortly after dispersal, ensuring that it poses no risk to humans or the environment.

The team at Hebrew University has been working on this mine-detecting method for over a decade. They were inspired by the natural ability of E.coli to detect nutrients, creating a solution that makes the bacteria more sensitive to DNT while avoiding false positives. Enzymit, the biotechnology startup, plays a crucial role in accelerating the development of this groundbreaking solution by creating proteins that enhance the bacteria’s ability to detect landmines.

Field testing of the complete solution is currently underway, and it is expected to be operational for “non-civilian use” next year. The research teams also believe that this method can be expanded to detect other explosives and chemicals used in various applications, such as RDX. Beyond landmine detection, Enzymit’s computational algorithms have been utilized to develop prebiotics found in breast milk and hyaluronic acid for cosmetic applications.

Nguồn:
– Original article: NoCamels
– Image source: Depositphotos
– Definition of E.coli: NCBI
– Definition of landmines: International Committee of the Red Cross

By Mampho Brescia

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Đã phát hiện phương pháp mới để sản xuất urê tiết kiệm năng lượng

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Kỹ thuật kiến ​​trúc cổ truyền cảm hứng cho cách tiếp cận mới để nâng cao hiệu suất khung kim loại-hữu cơ

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Tầm quan trọng của việc quản lý tùy chọn cookie đối với trải nghiệm web được cá nhân hóa

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Đã phát hiện phương pháp mới để sản xuất urê tiết kiệm năng lượng

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Kỹ thuật kiến ​​trúc cổ truyền cảm hứng cho cách tiếp cận mới để nâng cao hiệu suất khung kim loại-hữu cơ

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tầm quan trọng của việc quản lý tùy chọn cookie đối với trải nghiệm web được cá nhân hóa

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Các nhà nghiên cứu Hàn Quốc phản đối đề xuất cắt giảm ngân sách nghiên cứu của Chính phủ

Tháng Mười 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments