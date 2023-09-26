Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Sứ mệnh vệ tinh mới cung cấp thông tin chi tiết về El Niño và sự thay đổi mực nước biển

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Chín 26, 2023
Sứ mệnh vệ tinh mới cung cấp thông tin chi tiết về El Niño và sự thay đổi mực nước biển

The SWOT satellite, a collaboration between NASA and the French space agency CNES, is monitoring the warm waters from the emerging El Niño in the eastern Pacific Ocean. This satellite is able to provide detailed views of Earth’s water surfaces and offers insights into global weather patterns influenced by El Niño.

The SWOT satellite, part of the Surface Water and Ocean Topography mission, is equipped with the Ka-band Radar Interferometer (KaRIn) instrument, which allows it to measure the height of water on Earth’s surface with unprecedented detail. This allows researchers to track the movement of warm ocean waters associated with El Niño along coastlines.

El Niño is a periodic climate phenomenon characterized by higher sea levels and warmer ocean temperatures along the western coast of the Americas. The SWOT satellite’s ability to measure sea surface heights close to coastlines is valuable for researchers and forecasters studying phenomena like El Niño.

The mission provides comprehensive views of the planet’s oceans and freshwater lakes and rivers, aiding in the understanding of sea level changes and the impacts of El Niño. As sea temperatures increase, water expands and leads to higher sea levels. By monitoring sea surface heights, the SWOT satellite helps track the development and progress of El Niño events.

The SWOT mission, launched in December 2022, is a joint effort between NASA and CNES, with contributions from the Canadian Space Agency and the UK Space Agency. The satellite collects data that will be used for research purposes and provides vital information for understanding and predicting the impacts of El Niño.

Nguồn:
– NASA: Cơ quan Hàng không và Vũ trụ Quốc gia
– CNES: Centre National d’Études Spatiales
– JPL: Jet Propulsion Laboratory
– Thales Alenia Space
– GPS: Global Positioning System

By Mampho Brescia

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

NASA hoãn việc khởi động sứ mệnh tiểu hành tinh Psyche để cập nhật cấu hình máy đẩy

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Việc phát hiện hóa thạch rùa biển cổ đại cung cấp cái nhìn sâu sắc về lịch sử tiến hóa

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Hiểu về Cookie và Chính sách Quyền riêng tư

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

NASA hoãn việc khởi động sứ mệnh tiểu hành tinh Psyche để cập nhật cấu hình máy đẩy

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Việc phát hiện hóa thạch rùa biển cổ đại cung cấp cái nhìn sâu sắc về lịch sử tiến hóa

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Hiểu về Cookie và Chính sách Quyền riêng tư

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Lũ sông cổ ở đồng bằng sông Hằng cung cấp cái nhìn sâu sắc về các trận siêu lũ trong tương lai

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments