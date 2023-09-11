Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Tên lửa Atlas V của ULA trở lại hoạt động với việc triển khai vệ tinh thành công

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
Tên lửa Atlas V của ULA trở lại hoạt động với việc triển khai vệ tinh thành công

United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket has successfully returned to service after a ten-month gap in launches. The rocket was launched on Sunday with the mission of deploying multiple satellites into geosynchronous orbit for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and the US Space Force. This launch marked the end of the longest period between Atlas V launches in 20 years.

ULA, a joint venture between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, has been facing customer delays as the main reason for the lack of launches for the Atlas V rocket. Despite this, there are still 18 more Atlas V flights scheduled, with the rockets primarily carrying satellites for Amazon’s Kuiper broadband network and launching astronauts on Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule.

The mission launched on Sunday for the NRO, known as “Silent Barker,” will track the movements of other spacecraft in geosynchronous orbit, with a focus on Chinese and Russian satellite activity. This mission highlights the importance of monitoring and surveillance of space activities.

The Atlas V rocket ignited its Russian-made RD-180 main engine and five strap-on solid-fueled boosters to climb away from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The first stage of the rocket released the boosters and later separated to allow the Centaur upper stage to continue accelerating into orbit. Multiple burns by the Centaur upper stage’s RL10 engine successfully placed the satellites into an orbit close to geosynchronous altitude.

ULA has been working on transitioning from the Atlas V rocket to the new Vulcan rocket. The Atlas V program currently has 18 more launches scheduled, primarily for Boeing’s Starliner crew capsule missions. The Vulcan rocket, which will utilize Blue Origin’s BE-4 engines, is expected to take over as the primary rocket in the coming years.

Overall, the successful return of the Atlas V rocket to service is a significant milestone for ULA. It demonstrates their capability to deliver satellites to geosynchronous orbit and highlights the importance of reliable and frequent launches in the space industry.

Nguồn:
Ars Technica: [Tên nguồn]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

SpaceX trì hoãn việc phóng vệ tinh Starlink do lo ngại về thời tiết

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Khả năng của Trái đất trong việc hỗ trợ các xã hội loài người bị đe dọa bởi việc vượt qua ranh giới hành tinh

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Con đường khởi động: Đạt được các cột mốc quan trọng trong Liên minh người lập bản đồ carbon

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Công nghệ

Vivo ra mắt Vivo T2 Pro 5G tại Ấn Độ

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Apple trình làng iPhone 15 Series tại sự kiện 'Wonderlust'

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Công nghệ

WhatsApp bác bỏ tuyên bố giới thiệu quảng cáo, ra mắt tính năng kênh WhatsApp

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Công nghệ

Google kéo dài thời gian cập nhật dịch vụ cho Chromebook lên một thập kỷ

Tháng Chín 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments