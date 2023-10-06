Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Một hộp sọ Triceratops quý hiếm được khai quật ở Alberta

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 6, 2023
Một hộp sọ Triceratops quý hiếm được khai quật ở Alberta

A rare and well-preserved triceratops skull has been discovered in the southwestern Alberta foothills. The skull, which measures approximately two meters in length and width, was found in 2014 and collected by technicians in 2015 during a survey conducted after floods occurred in 2013.

Over the past few years, researchers have uncovered more than 200 new fossil sites in the area and collected nearly 500 specimens. However, the triceratops skull has been deemed the most significant discovery. This particular triceratops lived approximately 68 to 69 million years ago, and dinosaur fossils are not commonly found in the region where it was discovered.

The skull, named “Cali,” spent several years in the lab undergoing preparation for research and display. Due to its size and weight, the skull had to be carefully removed from the surrounding rock. The museum staff dedicated over 6,500 hours of work and removed more than 815 kilograms of rock to unveil the skull, which weighs nearly 500 kilos.

The triceratops is believed to be a juvenile, as it was not fully developed. If it had lived longer, it could have grown even larger. The discovery has sparked interest among scientists, who are eager to uncover more insights about this particular species of triceratops.

In addition to the triceratops skull, the “Fossils in Focus” exhibit at the museum also features dinosaur footprints, another horned dinosaur skull, a fossil crocodile, and plant fossils.

This rare triceratops discovery brings valuable knowledge about the history and diversity of dinosaurs, shedding light on their existence millions of years ago.

Nguồn:
– Báo chí Canada

By Gabriel Botha

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Vòng cây cho thấy bằng chứng về cơn bão mặt trời cực đoan có thể tàn phá nền văn minh ngày nay

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Mảng kiến ​​tạo 120 triệu năm tuổi mới được phát hiện: Mảng Pontus

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Mô-đun Nauka của Nga trên ISS gặp sự cố rò rỉ hệ thống làm mát

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Vòng cây cho thấy bằng chứng về cơn bão mặt trời cực đoan có thể tàn phá nền văn minh ngày nay

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Mảng kiến ​​tạo 120 triệu năm tuổi mới được phát hiện: Mảng Pontus

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Mô-đun Nauka của Nga trên ISS gặp sự cố rò rỉ hệ thống làm mát

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò du hành: Vẫn đang khám phá vũ trụ

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments