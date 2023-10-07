Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Hộp sọ Triceratops được bảo quản tốt nhất được tìm thấy ở Canada hiện đang được trưng bày

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 7, 2023
Hộp sọ Triceratops được bảo quản tốt nhất được tìm thấy ở Canada hiện đang được trưng bày

The Royal Tyrrell Museum in Alberta is showcasing the best preserved and most complete triceratops skull ever found in Canada. The skull is part of the museum’s annual “Fossils in Focus” exhibit, which highlights significant discoveries and new research.

The curator of dinosaur systematics and evolution at the museum, Caleb Brown, spoke about the rarity of finding such a complete triceratops skull in Canada. While they are relatively common in the United States, finding one in Canada is quite rare.

The skull was discovered in 2014 during a survey after the southern Alberta floods in 2013. Technicians collected it in 2015 along with nearly 500 other specimens from over 200 new fossil sites. Brown describes the skull as “beautiful” and believes it is the best find from the collection.

The triceratops skull, measuring approximately two meters in length and width, was found in the southwestern Alberta foothills, an area where dinosaur fossils are uncommon. It spent several years in the lab being carefully prepared for research and display.

The museum staff spent over 6,500 hours over seven years preparing the fossil, which was nicknamed “Cali” after the area where it was found. They removed more than 815 kilograms of rock to expose the skull. The skull itself weighs almost 500 kilograms.

It is believed that the triceratops was not fully developed, indicating that it had the potential to grow even larger if it had survived longer. Brown also mentioned that there will be scientific research related to the fossil coming out in the future.

Ngoài hộp sọ triceratops, triển lãm “Fossils in Focus” còn có dấu chân khủng long, một hộp sọ khủng long có sừng khác, một con cá sấu hóa thạch và hóa thạch thực vật.

Nguồn: Báo chí Canada

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Vòng cây cho thấy bằng chứng về cơn bão mặt trời cực đoan có thể tàn phá nền văn minh ngày nay

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Mảng kiến ​​tạo 120 triệu năm tuổi mới được phát hiện: Mảng Pontus

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Mô-đun Nauka của Nga trên ISS gặp sự cố rò rỉ hệ thống làm mát

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Vòng cây cho thấy bằng chứng về cơn bão mặt trời cực đoan có thể tàn phá nền văn minh ngày nay

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Mảng kiến ​​tạo 120 triệu năm tuổi mới được phát hiện: Mảng Pontus

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Mô-đun Nauka của Nga trên ISS gặp sự cố rò rỉ hệ thống làm mát

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò du hành: Vẫn đang khám phá vũ trụ

Tháng Mười 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments