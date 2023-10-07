Cuộc sống thành thị

Khoa học

Hộp sọ Triceratops được bảo quản tốt nhất được tìm thấy ở Canada được trưng bày tại Bảo tàng Hoàng gia Tyrrell

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 7, 2023
The Royal Tyrrell Museum in Alberta is now showcasing the most complete and best-preserved triceratops skull ever found in Canada. The impressive skull is part of the museum’s annual “Fossils in Focus” exhibit, which highlights the latest significant discoveries and research.

Curator of dinosaur systematics and evolution, Caleb Brown, describes the skull as “the most complete and best preserved triceratops skull in Canada.” While triceratops fossils are relatively common in the United States, they are rare in Canada, making this find particularly noteworthy.

Discovered in 2014 by technicians surveying the area after severe flooding, the nearly two-meter-long and two-meter-wide skull was located in the southwestern Alberta foothills. This region is not typically associated with dinosaur fossils, which adds to the importance of this find. The skull was found in the Callum Creek area, a tributary of the Oldman River, approximately two hours south of Calgary.

After its discovery, the skull underwent years of preparation in the lab before being ready for display. Due to its size and weight, the specimen was carefully extracted by exploiting existing breaks in the rock. It took the museum staff over 6,500 hours spread across seven years to meticulously remove over 815 kilograms of hard rock to reveal the skull. The skull itself weighs almost 500 kilos, highlighting its massive size.

Researchers believe that the triceratops was not fully developed, suggesting that it could have grown even larger if it had lived longer. Additionally, further scientific research will be conducted on this remarkable fossil.

In addition to the triceratops skull, the “Fossils in Focus” exhibit also includes dinosaur footprints, another horned dinosaur skull, a fossil crocodile, and plant fossils.

Nguồn:
– The Royal Tyrrell Museum
– Colette Derworiz, The Canadian Press

