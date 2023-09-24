Cuộc sống thành thị

Các điểm đến du lịch mùa đông hàng đầu ở Na Uy

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Chín 24, 2023
When planning a winter trip to Norway, there are several destinations that are worth considering. From the Arctic capital of Tromsø to the ski resorts in Lillehammer and Trysil, these places offer unique winter experiences that can’t be missed.

In Tromsø, the biggest Norwegian city north of the Arctic Circle, the main attraction is the northern lights. Many tour companies offer trips to view the aurora borealis, but it’s also possible to see them from the city itself on a clear night. Tromsø also has a wide variety of winter activities during the day, including a cable car that provides a stunning view of the city.

While the north is magical during winter, don’t overlook the capital city of Oslo. Although the northern lights are less common in Oslo, the city has a rich cultural scene with museums, restaurants, and a lively nightlife. The run-up to Christmas is a particularly special time to visit, with the city adorned in white lights and hosting a top-notch Christmas market. For winter sports enthusiasts, the Skimore Oslo offers ski slopes within walking distance of the city and rental equipment available.

If skiing is your main focus, Trysil is a haven for skiers with its range of slopes, children’s area, and extensive trails for cross-country skiing. The resort is easily accessible from Oslo Airport with pre-bookable coach transfers. Another family-friendly ski resort worth considering is Hemsedal, while Lillehammer, known for hosting the 1994 Winter Olympics, offers Olympic-standard slopes and a National Olympic Museum.

These winter travel destinations in Norway offer something for everyone. Whether you’re looking to experience the northern lights, explore cultural attractions, or hit the slopes, Norway has it all in the wintertime.

