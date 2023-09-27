Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Viên nang Soyuz trở về an toàn sau sứ mệnh kéo dài một năm

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Chín 27, 2023
Viên nang Soyuz trở về an toàn sau sứ mệnh kéo dài một năm

A Soyuz capsule has successfully returned to Earth after completing a year-long mission in space. The original Soyuz capsule was replaced due to suspected damage from space debris. The new Soyuz capsule brought back the crew—U.S. astronaut Ruben Rubio and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin—safely to Earth. During the mission, Rubio missed important family milestones, but is looking forward to reuniting with his loved ones.

The engineers suspected that a piece of space junk pierced the radiator of the original Soyuz capsule, which led to concerns about overheating of the electronics and the safety of the crew on the spacecraft. The space station’s new commander, Andreas Mogensen, welcomed the crew members back to their families, acknowledging their sacrifice and dedication.

Rubio, an Army doctor and helicopter pilot, admitted that the psychological aspect of spending a year in space was more challenging than he anticipated. He expressed his eagerness to hug his wife and kids upon his return. The crew members traveled a distance of 157 million miles and orbited the Earth around 6,000 times during their mission.

The NASA has no immediate plans for more yearlong missions. The successful completion of this mission indicates the progress and achievements in space exploration. The safe return of the crew members is a testament to the meticulous planning and expertise of the engineers and space agencies involved.

Nguồn:
-The Associated Press Health and Science Department
-Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

NASA hoãn việc khởi động sứ mệnh tiểu hành tinh Psyche để cập nhật cấu hình máy đẩy

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Việc phát hiện hóa thạch rùa biển cổ đại cung cấp cái nhìn sâu sắc về lịch sử tiến hóa

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Khoa học

Hiểu về Cookie và Chính sách Quyền riêng tư

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

NASA hoãn việc khởi động sứ mệnh tiểu hành tinh Psyche để cập nhật cấu hình máy đẩy

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Việc phát hiện hóa thạch rùa biển cổ đại cung cấp cái nhìn sâu sắc về lịch sử tiến hóa

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Hiểu về Cookie và Chính sách Quyền riêng tư

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Khoa học

Lũ sông cổ ở đồng bằng sông Hằng cung cấp cái nhìn sâu sắc về các trận siêu lũ trong tương lai

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments