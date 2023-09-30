Cuộc sống thành thị

Cảm biến mồ hôi được phát triển để theo dõi nồng độ estrogen cho sức khỏe phụ nữ

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 30, 2023
Cảm biến mồ hôi được phát triển để theo dõi nồng độ estrogen cho sức khỏe phụ nữ

Researchers from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) have made a breakthrough in health monitoring with the development of a sweat sensor specifically designed to measure the level of estradiol, an estrogen-class hormone, in a woman’s sweat. This non-invasive approach has the potential to provide valuable insights into fertility as well as the progress of hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

Traditionally, monitoring fertility has relied on methods such as tracking body temperature, which may not always be accurate. However, the new sweat sensor offers a more reliable solution. As estradiol levels increase before ovulation, the sensor can provide earlier and more accurate alerts for those trying to conceive, whether naturally or through in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

In addition to fertility monitoring, the sweat sensor could also be beneficial for individuals undergoing HRT. Instead of invasive blood-draw monitoring, continuous readings can be obtained from a simple adhesive patch. This eliminates the need for frequent blood tests and offers a less intrusive method for controlling estradiol levels.

The sweat sensor developed by the Caltech researchers utilizes a flexible plastic membrane with microfluidic passages that transport sweat away from the body. The sweat is then directed into a chamber containing gold nanoparticles, titanium carbide MXene films, and a single-strand DNA aptamer that binds to estradiol. This innovative design allows for enhanced sensitivity compared to previous devices.

While the sensor is currently in the early stages of development, the team is working on reducing its size to make it more comfortable for long-term use. The ultimate goal is to miniaturize the sensor into a compact wearable, such as a ring that can be placed on the patient’s finger.

The study conducted by the research team has been published in Nature Nanotechnology, providing valuable insights into the potential of sweat sensors for women’s health monitoring.

Nguồn:
– California Institute of Technology (Caltech) – Researcher Article
– Nature Nanotechnology Journal Publication

