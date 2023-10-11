Cuộc sống thành thị

Khoa học

NASA khám phá tiểu hành tinh kim loại kỳ lạ có tên Psyche

Tháng Mười 11, 2023
NASA is embarking on an ambitious mission to explore an asteroid named Psyche that is believed to be mostly composed of metal. Led by Lindy Elkins-Tanton of Arizona State University, this mission marks the first time NASA will visit a world with a metal surface. Unlike previous missions that focused on rock, ice, or gas, the Psyche spacecraft aims to provide insights into the formation of planets with metal-rich cores.

Measuring about the size of Massachusetts, the asteroid Psyche was discovered in 1852. Researchers estimate that it is composed of about 30 to 60 percent metal due to its high density. Despite having limited knowledge of its physical appearance, the spacecraft will capture images once it reaches the asteroid in August 2029.

Scientists speculate that Psyche might feature craters encircled by iron spikes, resulting from impact-generated molten metal solidifying. The asteroid may also reveal large metal cliffs and remnants of greenish-yellow lava flows. Current observations only allow telescopes to see Psyche as a point of light, as it lies over 150 million miles away in the outer region of the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

The Psyche spacecraft will launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida atop a SpaceX rocket, with the first opportunity to launch scheduled for Thursday morning at 10:16 a.m. EDT.

This mission presents a unique opportunity for scientists to delve deeper into the formation and composition of celestial bodies, shedding light on the history of our own planet’s core.

Nguồn:

– Đài phát thanh công cộng quốc gia

– NASA/JPL-Caltech

