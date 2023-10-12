Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Bão mặt trời: Mối đe dọa đối với công nghệ và cơ sở hạ tầng hiện đại

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Mười 12, 2023
Bão mặt trời: Mối đe dọa đối với công nghệ và cơ sở hạ tầng hiện đại

Scientists have recently made a significant discovery regarding the impact of solar storms on our planet. By analyzing ancient tree rings found in the French Alps, they have identified a massive spike in radiocarbon levels that occurred 14,300 years ago. This spike was caused by the largest solar storm ever identified.

While such a solar storm happening today would have catastrophic consequences for our modern technological society, it is crucial to understand these storms for the protection of our global communications and energy infrastructure in the future. The potential outcomes of a solar storm include the wipeout of telecommunications and satellite systems, massive blackouts in electricity grids, and the cost of billions of pounds.

The collaborative research, published in The Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences, sheds light on the extreme behavior of the Sun and the risks it poses to our planet. The team of researchers from various institutions measured radiocarbon levels in ancient trees located near the banks of the Drouzet River in the Southern French Alps.

By analyzing the individual tree rings, they found an unprecedented spike in radiocarbon levels precisely 14,300 years ago. Comparing this spike with beryllium measurements in Greenland ice cores, the researchers propose that a massive solar storm caused the spike. This storm would have ejected large volumes of energetic particles into Earth’s atmosphere.

Understanding the impact of solar storms is crucial in order to better protect our global communications and energy infrastructure. By studying the past occurrences of solar storms, scientists can anticipate and develop measures to mitigate the potential damage caused by future events.

Nguồn: Không được cung cấp.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Cuộc sống sau không gian: Điều chỉnh theo trọng lực và phá kỷ lục

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Tàu vũ trụ Psyche của NASA bắt tay vào sứ mệnh nghiên cứu tiểu hành tinh kim loại

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Tác động của nhật thực đến điều kiện thời tiết

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Cuộc sống sau không gian: Điều chỉnh theo trọng lực và phá kỷ lục

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu vũ trụ Psyche của NASA bắt tay vào sứ mệnh nghiên cứu tiểu hành tinh kim loại

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tác động của nhật thực đến điều kiện thời tiết

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu vũ trụ Psyche của NASA bắt đầu hành trình tới tiểu hành tinh kim loại

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments