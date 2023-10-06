Cuộc sống thành thị

Khoa học

Sự phức tạp và đa dạng của sinh vật nhân chuẩn: Những khám phá gần đây làm sáng tỏ mối quan hệ tiến hóa

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 6, 2023
Eukaryotes encompass a vast array of organisms, ranging from animals and plants to fungi and protists. Recent studies have unveiled new insights into the evolutionary history and characteristics of these organisms, providing a deeper understanding of their relationships and unique abilities.

One fascinating discovery, published in the Journal of Eukaryotic Microbiology by E. Hehenberger et al., involves the identification of two new symbionts of Parabasalia. Named Snyderella spp. and Daimonympha gen. nov., these symbionts were found in South American Rugitermes termites. The most intriguing aspect of these symbionts is their unique cell structure, which includes a rotating “head.” This discovery suggests a parallel evolution of this captivating feature.

Furthermore, a study published in Nature Microbiology by S. Hess et al. introduces a naturally occurring toroidal microswimmer with a rotary eukaryotic flagellum. This extraordinary organism showcases the intricate propulsion mechanisms found in eukaryotes, further contributing to our understanding of their remarkable locomotion abilities.

In a separate investigation published in the Journal of Eukaryotic Microbiology, K. More, A.G.B. Simpson, and S. Hess describe two new marine species of Placopus. These species possess the unique ability to perforate the theca of Tetraselmis, thereby enhancing our comprehension of predator-prey dynamics in marine environments.

Adding to the knowledge of Rhizaria’s evolutionary history, the Journal of Eukaryotic Microbiology features the discussion of Sericomyxa perlucida gen. et sp. nov., a cultivated representative of the deepest branching lineage of vampyrellid amoebae. This finding highlights the significance of studying deep-branching lineages and expands our understanding of Rhizaria.

These studies, published in esteemed journals such as Trends in Ecology and Evolution, Journal of Eukaryotic Microbiology, and Nature Microbiology, exemplify the continuous efforts to unravel the complexities of eukaryotic diversity and evolution. By uncovering the relationships between different eukaryotic groups and shedding light on their unique characteristics and abilities, these findings deepen our appreciation for the astonishing complexity of life on Earth.

