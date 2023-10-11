Cuộc sống thành thị

Hậu quả của một vụ va chạm lớn tiết lộ tiềm năng ra đời của hành tinh mới

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Mười 11, 2023
Astronomers have made a groundbreaking observation of a potential afterglow from a massive collision between two giant planets. The star ASASSN-21qj, located 1,800 light years away from Earth, exhibited flickering and changes in visible light over the course of a few months. Amateur astronomer Arttu Sainio noticed that the emission of infrared light from the star had increased in the years leading up to its dimming.

Researchers propose that these observations can be explained by a cataclysmic collision between two planets. Giant impacts like these are believed to be common in the final stages of planet formation, and they play a crucial role in determining the sizes, compositions, and thermal states of planets. However, direct evidence of such collisions has been scarce until now.

The collision would have released a significant amount of energy, causing the superheating and vaporization of material from the colliding planets. This resulted in a hot, glowing mass of material that was several times larger than the original planets. NASA’s WISE space telescope observed the infrared brightening of ASASSN-21qj, although it likely missed the initial flash of light from the impact.

Over time, the expanded planetary body produced by the collision will cool and shrink, eventually resembling a new planet. The impact would have also created debris plumes, some of which condensed into clouds of ice and rock crystals that passed between Earth and ASASSN-21qj, causing erratic dimming of the star.

Based on these observations, researchers estimate that the planets involved in the collision were several times the mass of Earth and potentially similar in size to Neptune. The temperature of the post-impact body is estimated to be approximately 700°C, indicating that the colliding bodies contained elements with low boiling temperatures, such as water.

This discovery provides a unique opportunity to witness the birth of a new world and gain insights into the formation of planets. Further study of this star system could shed light on the mechanisms behind planet formation and the existence of ice giants in distant regions. The findings published in Nature offer intriguing possibilities for understanding the processes that shape our own solar system.

Định nghĩa:
1. Cataclysmic collision: A high-energy impact between celestial bodies.
2. Giant impacts: Collisions that occur during the final stages of planet formation and influence the characteristics of planets.
3. Infrared light: Electromagnetic radiation with longer wavelengths than visible light, often associated with heat.
4. Ice giants: Planets composed primarily of volatile materials, such as water or ammonia, and surrounded by a thick layer of gas.
Sources: The Guardian, Nature

By Vicky Stavropoulou

