Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Các nhà khoa học phát triển phương pháp chụp ảnh Cryo-EM của các phân tử protein nhỏ

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Chín 27, 2023
Các nhà khoa học phát triển phương pháp chụp ảnh Cryo-EM của các phân tử protein nhỏ

Scientists at UCLA have developed a solution that allows cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) to generate high-quality images of smaller protein molecules. Cryo-EM is a technique that enables the visualization of the atomic structure of biological molecules with high resolution. Previously, cryo-EM was only effective for imaging large molecules, but this new development expands its capabilities.

The researchers engineered a 20 nanometer cube-shaped protein structure, called a scaffold, with tripod-like protrusions to hold small proteins in place. During processing, the scaffold can be digitally removed from the image, resulting in a 3D image of just the small protein being analyzed. This advancement is significant for the study of small to medium-sized proteins, as they are crucial in the search for potential new drugs.

The team tested their method using cryo-EM to observe the atomic structure of a protein called KRAS, which is involved in about 25% of human cancers. This observation could help in the development of drugs that can neutralize the cancer-causing abilities of KRAS by targeting specific locations on the protein.

This research opens up possibilities for exploring the atomic structures of smaller proteins and identifying targets for therapeutic purposes. Cryo-EM works by sending a beam of electrons through frozen samples of material and producing thousands of 2D photographs of the molecules from different angles. By reconciling these photographs, a high-resolution 3D image of a single molecule is generated.

The paper detailing this research was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Nguồn:

– Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2023). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2305494120

By Mampho Brescia

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Nhiệm vụ Chandrayaan-3 mờ dần khi đêm trăng đến gần

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Siêu trăng cuối cùng của năm 2023: Một sự kiện thiên thể ngoạn mục

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Mạng lưới sợi vũ trụ ẩn giấu trong vũ trụ được tiết lộ

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Nhiệm vụ Chandrayaan-3 mờ dần khi đêm trăng đến gần

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Siêu trăng cuối cùng của năm 2023: Một sự kiện thiên thể ngoạn mục

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Mạng lưới sợi vũ trụ ẩn giấu trong vũ trụ được tiết lộ

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

NASA hoãn việc khởi động sứ mệnh tiểu hành tinh Psyche để cập nhật cấu hình máy đẩy

Tháng Chín 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments