Siêu tân tinh SN 2023ixf trong Messier 101: Mờ dần sau XNUMX tháng

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Mười 9, 2023
The supernova SN 2023ixf in Messier 101 is gradually fading, five months after its explosion. This recent image, taken on October 8, 2023, shows the supernova still shining in the galaxy. The image was captured using the Celestron C14+Paramount ME+SBIG ST8-XME robotic unit, as part of the Virtual Telescope Project. The image is an average of three 120-second exposures, without any filters.

The brightness of the supernova, estimated as magnitude 13.7, is slowly decreasing. This estimation was based on the reference stars from the Gaia DR2 star catalogue. It is fascinating to observe the fading process of SN 2023ixf, as it provides insights into the lifespan of supernovae.

The Virtual Telescope Project is working diligently to capture images of significant astronomical events like supernovae. They rely on support from people passionate about space exploration. By donating to the project, supporters receive a unique, limited edition set of images featuring celestial phenomena such as the comet C/2020 F3 Neowise above Rome, potentially hazardous asteroids, and space stations. These special images are exclusive to donors and serve as a token of appreciation for their contribution to the project.

Supernovae are explosive events that occur during the final stages of a star’s life. They release an immense amount of energy and light, making them visible across vast distances. Studying supernovae helps scientists understand the life cycles of stars and unravel the mysteries of the universe.

Nguồn:
– Image source: The Virtual Telescope Project
– Gaia DR2 star catalogue

