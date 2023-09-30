Cuộc sống thành thị

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Tháng Chín 30, 2023
UAE tận hưởng siêu trăng cuối cùng của năm

The night sky over the UAE and the rest of the world was illuminated by a spectacular supermoon on Friday. This was the fourth and final supermoon of the year, making it an especially exciting event for avid sky watchers. Residents did not need any special equipment to witness the magnificence of this larger-than-usual full Moon, as it appeared five percent bigger and 13 percent brighter than an average full moon.

Dubai’s Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre hosted an event where enthusiasts could gather and appreciate the celestial spectacle. The Dubai Astronomy Group (DAG) provided telescopes for a closer look at the supermoon, as well as organizing lectures and photography sessions for interested attendees.

So, what exactly is a supermoon? According to the DAG, it occurs when the full Moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit, known as perigee. This proximity gives the Moon an unusually larger apparent size when viewed from Earth.

Interestingly, this particular supermoon is also referred to as the Harvest Moon. The timing of its occurrence aligns with the start of the autumn season. Before the widespread availability of electricity, farmers relied on the Moon’s light to assist them in harvesting their crops at night. The brightness of the Harvest Moon was particularly significant during fall, when the crops were at their largest.

The supermoon phenomenon brings wonder and joy to sky watchers around the world. Whether it is observing with a telescope or simply marveling at the natural beauty of the Moon, the supermoon serves as a reminder of the wonders of the universe that surround us.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

