Các cơn bão phụ trong từ quyển Trái đất cung cấp thông tin chuyên sâu về dự báo thời tiết không gian

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 20, 2023
A recent study by scientists from the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism (IIG) has shed light on the role of substorms in Earth’s magnetosphere and their impact on space weather forecasting. Substorms are brief disturbances in the Earth’s magnetosphere that result in magnetic field dipolarization, leading to an increase in heavy ion flux in the inner magnetosphere.

The study, which used data from the Helium, Oxygen, Proton, and Electron (HOPE) Mass Spectrometer and Electric and Magnetic Field Instrument Suite and Integrated Science (EMFISIS) instrument onboard the Radiation Belt Storm Probes (RBSP) spacecraft, examined 22 substorm events from 2018. The scientists focused on the characteristics of magnetic field dipolarization and its correlation with the enhancement of energetic O+ and H+ ion flux.

Substorms are influenced by factors such as the Interplanetary Magnetic Field (IMF), solar wind velocity, and solar wind dynamic pressure. The southward direction of the IMF is a key factor in triggering substorms, as it causes magnetic reconnection in the dayside magnetosphere. On average, substorms last for about 2-4 hours and release a significant amount of energy extracted from the interaction between the solar wind and the magnetosphere.

Understanding the role of plasma sheet in the transport and acceleration of ions during substorms is crucial for studying the dynamics of outer space near Earth, known as Geospace. Typically, Geospace is composed of H+ ions, but there are instances where the proportion of O+ ions suddenly increases. The presence of O+ ions alters the plasma dynamics of Geospace, highlighting the need to study ion flux variations for improved space weather forecasting.

By investigating the changes in ion composition during substorms, scientists can accurately determine the cause and region of these variations. This knowledge will further enhance the accuracy of future space weather forecasts, benefiting various applications that rely on satellite communication and navigation systems.

In conclusion, the study conducted by the scientists from the Indian Institute of Geomagnetism offers valuable insights into substorms in Earth’s magnetosphere and their relevance to space weather forecasting. The findings contribute to a better understanding of plasma dynamics in Geospace and pave the way for more accurate predictions of space weather phenomena in the future.

Nguồn:
– Indian Institute of Geomagnetism (IIG)
– Advances in Space Research Journal

