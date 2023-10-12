Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Bụi mặt trăng tan chảy: Giải pháp khả thi cho các sứ mệnh không gian trong tương lai

ByMampho Brescia

Tháng Mười 12, 2023
Bụi mặt trăng tan chảy: Giải pháp khả thi cho các sứ mệnh không gian trong tương lai

Scientists and space agencies have long grappled with the challenges posed by moon dust. This fine, abrasive material poses a threat to space suits, machinery, and scientific instruments. It also hampers movement on the lunar surface. However, researchers have recently proposed a potential solution – melting moon dust to create solid roads and landing areas.

Prof Jens Günster and his colleagues at the Federal Institute of Materials Research and Testing (BAM) in Berlin conducted experiments using a substance known as EAC-1A, a fine-grained material developed by the European Space Agency as a substitute for lunar soil. They used a powerful laser beam to heat the dust to around 1,600 degrees Celsius, causing it to melt. By carefully shaping and interlocking the melted dust, they were able to create bendy triangle shapes that can serve as solid surfaces across large areas of lunar soil.

While the process is time-consuming, with each small geometric unit taking about an hour to produce, it presents a potential solution for establishing roads and landing pads on the Moon. By harnessing the power of the Sun, a lens measuring approximately 2.37 square meters could act as a sunlight concentrator instead of a laser. This lens, preferably made of a rolled-up polymer foil for easy transport, would need to be brought from Earth. However, the issue of dust accumulation remains a concern, potentially hampering the lens’s functionality. The authors suggest that a vibrating lens may help mitigate this problem.

This research offers a promising avenue for future space missions and the establishment of a permanent lunar outpost. By utilizing the existing lunar dust, the high costs of transporting building materials can be avoided. The findings of this study are published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Nguồn:
– “Melting moon dust could pave way for future lunar colonies, scientists say” – The Guardian
– “Reversible Phase Change in Impact-Generated Silicates from the Moon” – Scientific Reports

By Mampho Brescia

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Cuộc sống sau không gian: Điều chỉnh theo trọng lực và phá kỷ lục

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Tàu vũ trụ Psyche của NASA bắt tay vào sứ mệnh nghiên cứu tiểu hành tinh kim loại

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Tác động của nhật thực đến điều kiện thời tiết

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Cuộc sống sau không gian: Điều chỉnh theo trọng lực và phá kỷ lục

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu vũ trụ Psyche của NASA bắt tay vào sứ mệnh nghiên cứu tiểu hành tinh kim loại

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tác động của nhật thực đến điều kiện thời tiết

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu vũ trụ Psyche của NASA bắt đầu hành trình tới tiểu hành tinh kim loại

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments