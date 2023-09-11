Cuộc sống thành thị

NGC 3156: Một thiên hà dạng thấu kính đáng chú ý

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Chín 11, 2023
The Hubble Space Telescope Picture of the Week showcases the captivating NGC 3156, a lenticular galaxy that sits between an elliptical and a spiral galaxy. Located approximately 73 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Sextans, NGC 3156 is a celestial marvel worth exploring.

Sextans, the minor equatorial constellation where NGC 3156 resides, holds historical significance. Named after the sextant, an instrument used for navigation, this constellation has roots dating back much earlier than the 18th century. Islamic scholars developed astronomical sextants centuries before navigation sextants were invented, utilizing these tools to measure angles in the sky. Notably, Ulugh Beg of the Timurid dynasty constructed an enormous sextant with a radius of 36 meters in the fifteenth century in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, showcasing the ancient applications of this astronomical instrument.

In modern astronomy, sextants have been replaced by more precise instruments used for star and celestial object positioning. Despite this shift, NGC 3156 has been studied extensively, focusing on its globular clusters, recent star formation, and even the impact of a supermassive black hole at its center, which is devouring surrounding stars.

A sextant, in the context of navigational instruments, is a valuable tool for determining latitude during marine and aerial navigation. Shaped like one-sixth of a circle, this precision instrument utilizes a telescope and reflective mirrors to measure the angle between a celestial object, such as a star or the moon, and the horizon. By observing the altitude of these celestial bodies, mariners and aviators can accurately determine their location on Earth. Sextants have played a crucial role in charting courses across vast and unmarked stretches of the ocean or sky.

NGC 3156 offers a mesmerizing glimpse into the wonders of the universe. By combining historical significance with modern discoveries, this lenticular galaxy continues to captivate astronomers and inspire further exploration of the cosmos.

