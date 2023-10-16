Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Tầm quan trọng của thể chất khi bạn già đi

ByGabriel Botha

Tháng Mười 16, 2023
Tầm quan trọng của thể chất khi bạn già đi

In today’s hectic world, it’s easy to neglect our physical health. However, as we age, prioritizing physical fitness becomes increasingly important. Regular exercise and resistance training can help combat age-related muscle loss and improve overall quality of life.

Sarcopenia, the age-related loss of muscle function and mass, affects a significant portion of the elderly population worldwide. This condition is associated with an increased risk of falling, cardiovascular disease, metabolic disease, and other health issues.

Studies have shown that incorporating resistance training into an exercise program can help slow down the rate of muscle decline and even prevent some loss of muscle function. Building muscle strength is crucial in combating sarcopenia. Recent evidence suggests that low muscle strength is a key factor contributing to the condition.

Resistance training doesn’t have to be intense or extreme. It can simply involve activities like walking up stairs or carrying groceries. By engaging in regular physical activity, you can improve your muscle strength, endurance, and overall physical fitness.

Regular exercise can also have a positive impact on your daily life. It can help you perform everyday tasks without feeling physically exhausted. Additionally, staying physically active can create lasting memories with your loved ones that you may not have been able to experience otherwise.

It’s never too late to start prioritizing your physical health. Incorporating resistance training into your routine can help you maintain muscle strength and improve your overall quality of life as you age.

– Zachary Gillen, Exercise Physiologist and Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist

