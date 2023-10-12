Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Các vụ nổ vô tuyến nhanh do “Starquakes” gây ra trên các sao neutron, kết quả nghiên cứu

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 12, 2023
Các vụ nổ vô tuyến nhanh do “Starquakes” gây ra trên các sao neutron, kết quả nghiên cứu

Scientists at the University of Tokyo have made a groundbreaking discovery that sheds light on the mysterious origins of fast radio bursts (FRBs). FRBs are extremely powerful cosmic events that release an immense amount of energy in less than a second. Since their discovery in 2001, scientists have struggled to determine the source of these fleeting phenomena. However, the new study suggests that FRBs may be triggered by “starquakes” occurring on the surfaces of neutron stars.

Neutron stars are formed when a star approximately eight times the size of our Sun undergoes a supernova explosion. The core of the star collapses, resulting in a superdense neutron star. While all neutron stars possess magnetic fields billions of times stronger than Earth’s, some neutron stars, called magnetars, have fields even stronger, up to a thousand times more powerful.

The University of Tokyo researchers, Tomonori Totani and Yuya Tsuzuki, conducted an extensive analysis of almost seven thousand bursts from three different repeating FRBs. They compared this data to the time-energy correlation of Japanese earthquakes and solar flares observed by the Hinode satellite.

Contrary to previous studies, the researchers discovered remarkable similarities between the fast radio burst data and earthquake data. However, the data exhibited significant differences when compared to solar flares. These findings indicate that neutron stars have a solid crust, and sudden starquakes occurring in this crust release massive amounts of energy that manifest as fast radio bursts.

This study provides valuable insights into the complex nature of fast radio bursts and may pave the way for future research to uncover more about these enigmatic cosmic events and the fascinating properties of neutron stars.

Nguồn:
– University of Tokyo: research study titled “Search for Energy Correlations between Fast Radio Bursts and Earthquakes/ Solar Flares”
– Hinode satellite: observations of solar flares

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Cuộc sống sau không gian: Điều chỉnh theo trọng lực và phá kỷ lục

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Khoa học

Tàu vũ trụ Psyche của NASA bắt tay vào sứ mệnh nghiên cứu tiểu hành tinh kim loại

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Khoa học

Tác động của nhật thực đến điều kiện thời tiết

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Cuộc sống sau không gian: Điều chỉnh theo trọng lực và phá kỷ lục

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu vũ trụ Psyche của NASA bắt tay vào sứ mệnh nghiên cứu tiểu hành tinh kim loại

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tác động của nhật thực đến điều kiện thời tiết

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu vũ trụ Psyche của NASA bắt đầu hành trình tới tiểu hành tinh kim loại

Tháng Mười 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments