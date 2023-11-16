Khám phá bí ẩn về sự thu nhỏ của các ngoại hành tinh

Scientists have long been fascinated by the vast expanse of the universe, and the discovery of exoplanets has only deepened their curiosity. To date, more than 5,500 exoplanets have been confirmed, each shedding light on the diversity and complexity of planetary systems beyond our own. However, a peculiar gap in the sizing of these exoplanets has puzzled researchers. There appears to be a scarcity of planets that fall between 1.5 and 2 times the size of Earth, creating what scientists have referred to as the “missing exoplanets.”

A groundbreaking study conducted by NASA, utilizing data from the retired Kepler Space Telescope, may have finally uncovered the explanation for this intriguing phenomenon. The study suggests that certain exoplanets are gradually losing their atmospheres and undergoing shrinkage. This astonishing revelation has led scientists to propose a compelling hypothesis – the cores of sub-Neptunes are exerting an internal force that scatters their atmospheres into the void.

According to the research team, this atmospheric loss occurs when a planet lacks sufficient mass and gravitational force to retain its atmosphere. Consequently, sub-Neptunes that fail to meet the necessary mass requirements shrink down to become super-Earths. This process effectively creates the observed gap between the two size categories of exoplanets.

The exact mechanisms responsible for this atmospheric loss and subsequent shrinkage remain shrouded in mystery. However, leading experts have put forth two plausible explanations. The first hypothesis is the core-powered mass loss, which postulates that the exoplanets’ cores play a pivotal role in the expulsion of their atmospheres. The second proposition, known as photoevaporation, involves the atmospheric degradation caused by intense radiation from nearby stars. This recent study notably contributes supporting evidence to the core-powered mass loss theory.

As scientists continue to unravel the enigmatic nature of these shrinking exoplanets, thrilling new insights are inevitably on the horizon. With each discovery, humanity inches closer to comprehending the intricate workings of the universe, while simultaneously enlarging the realm of possibilities for life beyond our own planet.

Những câu hỏi thường gặp (FAQ)

1. What are exoplanets?

Exoplanets, or extrasolar planets, are planets that orbit stars outside of our solar system.

2. What is the significance of the size gap in exoplanets?

The size gap refers to the lack of exoplanets with a diameter between 1.5 and 2 times that of Earth. Understanding this gap can provide insights into the formation and evolution of planetary systems.

3. How are exoplanets losing their atmospheres?

There are two leading theories explaining this phenomenon: core-powered mass loss and photoevaporation. The former suggests that the planet’s core plays a role in pushing away its atmosphere, while the latter posits that intense stellar radiation causes atmospheric degradation.

4. What implications does this study have?

The study provides crucial evidence supporting the theory of core-powered mass loss as a mechanism for the shrinkage of exoplanets. Deepening our understanding of this process contributes to our knowledge of planetary dynamics and the potential habitability of exoplanets.