Cuộc sống thành thị

Hé lộ công nghệ mới và sức mạnh của AI

Khoa học

Không có Bão Mặt Trời trong tầm mắt: Một ngày cuối tuần thanh thản cho Từ trường Trái đất

ByRobert Andrew

Tháng Mười 1, 2023
Không có Bão Mặt Trời trong tầm mắt: Một ngày cuối tuần thanh thản cho Từ trường Trái đất

This weekend, Earth can expect a peaceful and undisturbed magnetic field as there are no Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) threatening our planet. However, there is a newcomer on the solar stage that has caught the attention of forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Known as sunspot AR3451, this rapidly growing spot has more than a dozen dark cores, two of which are larger than Earth itself. Although its orientation away from Earth makes magnetic observations inconclusive, it exhibits a complex ‘delta-class’ magnetic configuration, suggesting the potential for powerful solar flares.

Solar flares are bursts of energy unleashed during solar events like mass ejections and surface flares. These bursts of energy, consisting of charged particles, including protons and electrons, travel through space and interact with Earth’s magnetosphere upon reaching our planet. This interaction can lead to various effects such as auroras, disruptions in radio signals, satellite malfunctions, and possible power grid disturbances.

Monitoring solar flares and storms is made possible by advanced satellite systems such as NOAA and TESIS, along with international weather laboratories. These networks provide real-time updates on solar activity, helping astronomers and space weather enthusiasts stay vigilant.

Although this weekend seems to be free from geomagnetic storms, the unpredictable nature of solar flares warrants continued monitoring. As sunspot AR3451 evolves, researchers will closely observe its magnetic behavior. Stay tuned for updates on this celestial spectacle.

Nguồn: spaceweather.com

By Robert Andrew

Bài liên quan

Khoa học

Căng thẳng hạn hán gây ra những thay đổi trong chức năng đất rừng nhiệt đới

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Cảm biến sinh học dựa trên protein đột phá được phát triển để phát hiện bom mìn và vật liệu chưa nổ dựa trên TNT

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò kiên trì của NASA bắt giữ quỷ bụi sao Hỏa trong miệng núi lửa Jezero

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew

Bạn đã bỏ lỡ

Khoa học

Căng thẳng hạn hán gây ra những thay đổi trong chức năng đất rừng nhiệt đới

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Cảm biến sinh học dựa trên protein đột phá được phát triển để phát hiện bom mìn và vật liệu chưa nổ dựa trên TNT

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tàu thăm dò kiên trì của NASA bắt giữ quỷ bụi sao Hỏa trong miệng núi lửa Jezero

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Khoa học

Tiểu hành tinh 2008 QY: Chi tiết và hậu quả tiềm ẩn

Tháng Mười 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments